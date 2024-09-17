Boston College Linebacker Joe Marinaro Speaks On Earning Scholarship, Being Named Captain
Boston College linebacker Joe Marinaro has had an eventful past month.
Prior to the start of the season, the Wayzata, Minn., native was named one of six teams captains for the season and received a full scholarship by head coach Bill O’Brien last week.
On Tuesday, Marinaro spoke on what that moment meant to him when he found out he had earned a scholarship.
“Yeah, it was awesome,” said Marinaro. “I’ve been here for a long time and it really meant a lot that Coach O’Brien did that for me, kind of validates all the work over the years and means a lot to my family, it meant a lot to me, and I think it meant a lot to the team. It was really a really special moment for me.”
The graduate is currently in his fifth year with the Eagles. He has appeared in 27 games, including Boston College’s first three of the year and has primarily played on special teams. So far this season, he has recorded a pair of solo tackles.
Marinaro also shared his feelings on being named a team captain which is voted on by the players on the team.
“I grew up coming to BC games, always wanted to come play here,” said Marinaro. “Grateful to have the opportunity to come here. My whole family is really happy that I’m here, especially my dad and to be selected as a leader of this team is a great honor and I couldn’t be more honored to be able to lead this group of guys. Everyone’s awesome, we’re really like a family and it means a lot to me, means a lot to my family, and I’m very appreciative of that.”