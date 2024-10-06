Boston College Men’s Soccer Shut Out by Wake Forest, The Rundown: October 6, 2024
The Boston College men’s soccer team suffered a road loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2-0 on Saturday night.
Wake Forest scored one goal in each half, the first in the 43rd minute of the match by forward Ryan Belal and the second in the 67th minute of the contest by defender Sidney Paris.
The Eagles offense attempted 12 shots and five shots on goal while the Demon Deacons attempted 26 shots and 13 shots on goal.
Boston College goalkeeper Brennan Klein tallied 11 saves, a career-high for the redshirt senior.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 3-3-5 on the year.
Today’s Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at Open Atlantic Coast Championship Round 1 (Annapolis, Md.), at Hewitt (Brunswick, Maine) | TBD
- Field Hockey: Boston College at UMass | 1 p.m. ET
- Women’s Soccer: Boston College at Clemson | 1 p.m. ET
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. SMU | 1 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Football: Virginia 24, Boston College 14.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Wisconsin 7, Boston College 0.
- Men’s Soccer: Wake Forest 2, Boston College 0.
- Men’s Cross Country: Boston College in Paul Short Run- 12th Place, 389 points.
- Swimming: (Men’s) Boston College 186, UMass 114; (Women’s) Boston College 156, UMass 142.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
5 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College held its Hoops on the Harbor event with the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
- The Boston College women’s basketball team kicks off it’s season in less than one month.
- Boston College football shared its Soundbite of the Game.
