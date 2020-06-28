BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Wide Receiver Kobay White

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview wide receiver Kobay White.

Shortly after the Birmingham Bowl, Boston College got the shocking news that rising senior wide receiver Kobay White was going to enter into the transfer portal. For three years he had been the Eagles most consistent wide receiver, and with a new system in place, he could have been one of the featured targets. Luckily, a few weeks later, White withdrew from the portal to return to Chestnut Hill, which was huge news for the 2020 season.

White has all the makings of a consistent wide receiver with big play making ability. With great hands, good speed and the ability to just go up and get it, White has made a series of great touchdown catches during his time with the Eagles. 

Over the previous three seasons he has averaged 32 catches a season, but those have all been on offenses that skew heavily towards the run. There are points where he has been a focal point of the passing attack, and he usually pays dividends, but there were also periods over the past three years that White wasn't utilized as often as he should have been.

With a new balanced approach, he could become an even bigger weapon for Frank Cignetti's offense. With Zay Flowers being the burner, White will hopefully bring some consistency and leadership to a young wide receiver group. 

Stellar

White is targeted heavily by BC quarterbacks and becomes a top end wide out in the ACC. He easily breaks his own single season records for catches (34), yards (526) and touchdowns (5), while helping BC's pass attack become more respectable. 

Standard

Sticking with the law of averages he puts up numbers that are consistent with the previous three years. Averages around three catches a game, has a few highlight touchdown catches, but also not used as often as he could be. 

Subpar

BC's new quarterback doesn't form the chemistry that we expect with White and he isn't used all that often as Zay Flowers and others become the feature wide outs. 

What are you expecting from Kobay White in 2020? Do you think he will have a stellar, standard or subpar season? Leave your thoughts in the comment section!

