Boston College Completes Coaching Staff With Hiring of ST Coordinator Matt Thurin

A.J. Black

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley completed his coaching staff with the hiring of special teams coordinator Matt Thurin the team announced yesterday

“Matt’s knowledge of the game is as good as any coach I have been around at any level,” said Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley. “He is an outstanding teacher and the student-athletes truly loved and respected him. He has a bright future and will be great fit to our staff and to Boston College. We are excited to have Matt, his wife Elizabeth and their daughter Adaline to our Boston College football family.”

Thurin a Louisville Ohio native, comes to the Eagles after five years at Ohio State where he worked as a defensive quality control assistant. His path crossed with BC's current head coach as he worked on the same staff as Jeff Hafley last season in Columbus. Before his time at Ohio State he spent three seasons at Columbia as a special teams coordinator/secondary coach, a season with Colorado and Akron as a graduate assistant

With the hire of Thurin, Hafley's staff is complete. Below you can read the hiring stories on each of the coaches on the staff.

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley
Offensive Coordinator: Frank Cignetti Jr.
Defensive Coordinator: Tem Lukabu
Linebackers Coach: Sean Duggan
Running Backs Coach: Richie Gunnell
Wide Receivers Coach: Joe Dailey
Defensive Back Coach: Aazar Abdul Rahim
Defensive Line Coach: Vince Oghobaase
Offensive Line Coach: Matt Applebaum
Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Thurin
Tight Ends Coach: Steve Shimko

