Boston College Tight End Jeremiah Franklin Talks About Early Success
In 2024, Boston College’s tight end unit was a massive part of the Eagles’ offensive success.
Led by Kamari Morales and Jeremiah Franklin, the duo combined for 636 yards and nine touchdowns in Boston College’s 7-6 campaign.
Franklin returned to the team for his senior season and is already making waves less than a month into the season.
Through three games in 2025, Franklin is continuing to have personal success with 19 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown.
Currently, the senior is tied for the fifth-most receptions in the ACC as well as is ranked second in receptions per game, just behind Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond. Nationally, he is tied for the 12th highest receptions per game average (6.33).
Franklin spoke on his personal success after practice on Wednesday and emphasized that his primary focus is helping the team rather than racking up statistics.
“I'm not going to lie, it does feel good to hear that I have a statistic like that,” said Franklin. “But I think my mindset coming with that is just do your job. Like whatever they ask me to do on the field, I'm going to do it. Whether they want me to pass, pass block, run block, whatever they got me doing, I'm going to just do it to the best of my ability, try to find my way on the field. And I got the ball that many times and I'm okay with me getting less. I just want to be on the field doing whatever I can. Just be out there just playing football.”
The Walkersville, Md., native believes his role in the passing offense has changed from last year and that the role is more fluid and dependent on the opponent.
“Yeah, I definitely do think it has changed,” said Franklin. “I think as we progress it's always going to keep changing. There's going to be some weeks where I might get a whole lot of opportunities going down the field or they see my best position being where I'm not so much down the field and I'm maybe more passing, being out in the flat, whatever I got to do. So, I think it’s really like a play by play. Like whoever we're playing, that's really going to dictate whatever they want us all doing. So, I think that's our mindset just whatever the best matchup is.”
Boston College takes on the Cal Golden Bears at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.