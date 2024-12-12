Extra Point: It's Bill's Everywhere in the ACC Now, but They Won't Meet in the 2025 Regular Season
It's a bittersweet day for Boston College fans across New England, as former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is headed elsewhere in the ACC to fill the head coaching role at North Carolina.
In what feels like a Patriots reunion in the collegiate ranks, Belichick and Bill O'Brien, who have a documented history together with the Patriots, both find themselves in the same college football conference following their fall from grace at the professional level.
In his first year as the Boston College skipper, O'Brien guided the Eagles to a 7-5 season after winning the last two games of the conference slate, one of which came against the Tar Heels of UNC. Now, Belichick hopes to accomplish a very similar feat as he takes over a North Carolina squad that finished 6-6 overall with a 3-5 conference record.
O'Brien coached with the Patriots from 2007-2011 before leaving to take the head coaching job at Penn State, where he stayed two seasons before leaving to become the head coach of the Houston Texans. In 2020, the Texans parted ways with O'Brien, leading him to Alabama as an offensive coordinator before a short return to the Patriots, whereafter he became the head coach at BC.
Nevertheless, if the two Bill's meet next season, it will be in a bowl game, as neither find themselves on the other's schedule for the 2025 regular season slate. Who knows? Maybe the NCAA could get sponsorship for the annual Bill Bowl. It'd be fun to watch, at least.