Bill Belichick Explains Why He Left NFL for College in First Statement As UNC Coach
Bill Belichick and the University of North Carolina agreed in principle to a five-year contract that will make him the next head football coach of the Tar Heels, sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, Albert Breer and Bryan Fischer. The news was first reported by Inside Carolina.
The 72-year-old Belichick is embarking on his first coaching job in any capacity at the collegiate level after spending over five decades in the NFL.
Belichick explained why he made the jump in his first statement as North Carolina's head coach.
"I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill," Belichick said in a statement. "I grew up around college football with my Dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill."
Time will tell whether or not this is just quite crazy enough to work, or whether this will be an abject disaster to take Belichick, a career NFL coach, to the college level to coach teenagers and student-athletes in their early 20s in a new era for the sport.
The Tar Heels will certainly be compelling, at the very least.