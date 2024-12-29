Former Boston College LB Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Finalist, The Rundown: December 29, 2024
The Pro Football Hall of Fame released the finalists for the Class of 2025 on Saturday morning.
The list featured 15 players which included former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly.
Kuechly spent three seasons with the Eagles from 2009-11. During that time, he appeared in 37 games and tallied 512 total tackles (286 solo and 226 assisted), 34.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 17 passes defended, seven interceptions, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and two pick sixes.
The 33-year-old was drafted as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and spent the entirety of his professional career with the Carolina Panthers.
Today's Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Boston College vs. Louisville | 2 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Football: Nebraska 20, Boston College 15.
- Men's Basketball: Boston College 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 70.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
47 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College women's basketball program shared practice photos ahead of its ACC clash against Louisville.
- The Pinstripe Bowl saw 30,062 people at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.
- Team USA defeated Latvia 5-1 on Saturday evening in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. The team has six Boston College men’s hockey players on the roster, forwards James Hagens, Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, and Teddy Stiga as well as defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Speed helps a lot of things. It can cover up mistakes.”- Luke Kuechly
