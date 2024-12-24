BC Bulletin

How Boston College Football Alums Fared in NFL Week 16

Multiple former Eagles took the field across the league in the past week.

The Boston College Eagles football program is not known for producing the most NFL players.

However, the program has multiple alumni that are playing and succeeding at the next level. Currently, there are 16 former Eagles rostered on 12 different NFL teams and range from active to practice squad.

Below is a look at how the Boston College products performed during Week 16 in the NFL.

1. Zach Allen, DE, Denver Broncos

Broncos defensive end Zach Allen tallied four tackles (three solo and one assisted) in Denver’s 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

2. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers tallied five receptions for 100 yards in Baltimore’s 34-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The performance helped Flowers hit a career milestone, surpassing him past 1,000 yards on the season for the first time in his professional career.

3. Zion Johnson, G, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers offensive lineman Zion Johnson helped pave the way for 380 total offensive yards and four touchdowns in Los Angeles’ 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

4. Harold Landry III, LB, Tennessee Titans

Titans linebacker Harold Landry III tallied eight total tackles (four solo and four assisted) in Tennessee’s 38-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

5. Chris Lindstrom, G, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom helped pave the way for 329 offensive yards and two offensive touchdowns in Atlanta’s 34-7 rout of the New York Giants on Sunday.

6. Justin Simmons, S, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons safety Justin Simmons tallied three total tackles (two solo and one assisted) in Atlanta’s 34-7 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

7. Hunter Long, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Rams tight end Hunter Long played in Los Angeles’ 19-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, however did not record a reception.

8. Christian Mahogany, G, Detroit Lions

Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany recorded his first career start in Detroit’s 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Mahogany helped pave the way for 475 offensive yards and four offensive touchdowns in the victory.

9. Isaac Yiadom, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Niners cornerback Isaac Yiadom sawa time in San Francisco's 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, however did not record a tackle or statistic.

10. Will Harris, S, New Orleans Saints

Saints defensive back Will Harris tallied eight total tackles (six solo and two assisted) in New Orleans’ 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

11. Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Green Bay Packers

Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie played in the Packers 34-0 shutout win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, but did not record a tackle.

Did Not Play

AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers- Out For Season With Neck Injury

John Johnson III, S, Los Angeles Rams- On IR With Shoulder Injury

Elijah Jones, CB, Arizona Cardinals- Out With Ankle Injury

Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills- Out With Groin Injury

Kyle Hergel, G New Orleans Saints- Currently On Practice Squad

