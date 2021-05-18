Boston College Makes Top Five For '22 WR Ike White

Eagles continue to make waves at St. Frances Academy, this time landing in the top five of a three star wide receiver

The Boston College Eagles made the Top 5 for '22 St. Frances Academy (MD) wide receiver Ike White. The junior went to Twitter to announce his finalists.

White, a three star wide receiver top five was rounded out with Maryland, Virginia Tech, Minnesota and Cincinnati. He currently has visits planned to Virginia Tech and Minnesota, both schools that are currently considered "warm" on his 247sports.com profile.

The Eagles have had a lot of success with St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, as assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim has formed a great relationship with the school. Last year BC landed four star cornerback CJ Burton Jr. after flipping him from Florida, and this year the Eagles have a verbal from cornerback Jamal Hood along with offers to multiple other players on the roster.

Currently, Boston College has a handful of wide receivers committed to the team. Joseph Griffin II, a four star wide receiver out of Springfield (MA) is one of the fastest rising recruits on the roster, while Ismael Zamor from Everett (MA) brings deceptive speed to the position.

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro