Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Safety Jahmin Muse

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a handful of player (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Jahmin Muse, a safety who played a big role in the defense in 2020.

In his redshirt sophomore year defensive back Jahmin Muse started to see more and more game time. He played in all 13 games for the Eagles in 2019, and started one game against Notre Dame. For most of the year he was a situational player, behind safety Mike Palmer on the depth chart. Had his first interception of his career, and returned it 36 yards against Pittsburgh in the regular season finale.

Muse played a valuable role in Boston College's defense in 2020, starting 11 games for the Eagles in the safety/linebacker hybrid role in Jeff Hafley's defense. He led the Eagles in interceptions with three, including a big one against Duke. Finished the season fifth on the team in tackles.

Name: Jahmin Muse

Year: Sr.

HS: Elizabeth HS, Elizabeth (NJ)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 214lb

Stellar

Muse plays a key role on the defense, and continues to be a ball hawk, leading the team in interceptions for the second year in a row. With Jaiden Lars Woodbey on the roster, it may make sense for Muse to move over to free safety, and have Deon Jones at strong safety. Muse fits in perfectly and plays his role exceptionally well, helping to continue to make Boston College's pass defense one of the most improved units in the country. In consideration for inclusion on one of the All-ACC teams after the season.

Standard

Muse is a solid safety, again probably playing the free safety role. Is about as solid as they come, but nothing really flashy. Plays well, makes a mistake here and there, but is steady.

Subpar

There is a bit of a log jam at safety this season with Lars Woodbey, Deon Jones, MIke Palmer and Muse all battling for playing time. There is always the possibility that Muse could lose out on that playing battle (though I don't think that will be what happens), and his playing time is cut down. Plays a much smaller role than last year.

