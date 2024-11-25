Two Boston College Football Starters Named ACC Players of the Week
Two Boston College football players won ACC Players of the Week Awards this week.
Offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo was named Offensive Lineman of the Week and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was named Defensive Lineman of the Week for their performances in the Eagles dominant 41-21 win over UNC on Saturday which made the team bowl eligible.
Trapilo, who starts at the right tackle position, paved the way for 420 total offensive yards, four offensive touchdowns, and helped a line that only allowed a single sack.
On the defensive side of the ball, Ezeiruaku tallied six total tackles (two solo and four assisted), four quarterback hurries, and two sacks. With the pair of sacks, Ezeiruaku is now tied for the most sacks and tackles for loss in the ACC as well as ranks fourth nationally in tackles for loss and is tied for the second-most sacks.
Trapilo earned his first weekly award of the year while Ezeiruaku earned his second. The senior was also named Defensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 30 for his performance in the Eagles 21-20 win over Western Kentucky in Week 5.
Other Boston College players to receive conference honors this year include running backs Kye Robichaux (Nov. 11) and Treshaun Ward (Sept. 3) as well as wide receiver Lewis Bond (Sept. 23).
The pair joins Cal’s Fernando Mendoza (Quarterback of the Week), Clemson’s Jay Haynes (Running Back of the Week), Miami’s Mishael Powell (Defensive Back of the Week), Georgia Tech’s Aaron Philo (Rookie of the Week) and Aidan Birr (Specialist of the Week), Duke’s Eli Pancol (Receiver of the Week), Stanford’s Stanquan Clark (Linebacker of the Week) in receiving weekly awards from the conference this week.
The Eagles finish their regular season on Saturday afternoon as they host the Pitt Panthers. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on The CW.
