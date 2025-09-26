Ohio State vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
The reigning national champs could be in for a test this weekend, as they’ll go on the road to face an undefeated conference rival for Week 5. No. 1 Ohio State is set to visit Washington on Saturday.
Both teams are 4-0 records but the Buckeyes are 8.5-point road favorites and have dominated this pairing in recent history. Ohio State has a chance to secure its fifth straight victory against Washington. Can the visitors extend their winning streak?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the matchup.
Ohio State vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State: -8.5 (-110)
- Washington: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: -325
- Washington: +260
Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Ohio State vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 27
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field and Husky Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ohio State Record: 4-0
- Washington Record: 4-0
Ohio State vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Ohio State
Jeremiah Smith: Smith got off to a slow start in 2025 when he caught six passes for 43 yards against No. 10 Texas in his first game of the season, but has since crossed the century mark in receiving yards for two straight games. The star pass catcher has now hauled in 20 balls for 315 yards and three scores. He’ll continue to be the focal point of Ohio State’s aerial attack this weekend.
Washington
Jonah Coleman: Coleman is playing like a man possessed this season. The senior running back has amassed 51 carries for 347 yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 2025. He’s also caught eight passes for 150 yards and a score. No FBS player has reached the end zone more than Coleman and his versatility will be crucial to keeping the Huskies in the hunt against the Buckeyes.
Ohio State vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
Few offenses have been able to keep up with Washington’s this season. Only Texas Tech can top the Huskies’ current average of 55.7 points per game. The home team can depend on more than just Coleman.
Dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 778 yards and eight scores without a turnover while chipping in with 220 rushing yards and two scores. Then there’s Denzel Boston, who’s hauled in 16 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Ohio State has the best scoring defense in college football, but limiting a team that’s scored 108 points in two home games this year is no small task.
I don’t question the Buckeyes’ offense, as it’s averaging 40.3 points per game despite being held to 14 points in its season opener. The game total over seems like the best play here.
PICK: Over 52.5 points (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
