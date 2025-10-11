Upset Thursday Turned Into Revenge Friday in College Hockey: Puck Drop

Alaska Fairbanks beat No. 8 Quinnipiac in Game 1 of the Ice Breaker today— a microcosm of the parity in college hockey this week which saw the No. 1, 2 and 4 teams lose to unranked teams:



"It's going to be really, really, really hard to win in college hockey." pic.twitter.com/YBDfJLdm9R