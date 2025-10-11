Upset Thursday Turned Into Revenge Friday in College Hockey: Puck Drop
A day after the teams ranked No. 1, 2 and 4 in the national polls were all stunned by visiting unranked opponents, all three came back and won — although each game was pretty close on the scoreboard.
Zack Sharp, Zaccharya Wisdom, William Whitelaw, Zach Nehring, Sam Huck and Owen Michaels all scored as No. 1 Western Michigan splits its home series with Ferris State with a 6-4 victory at Ewigleben Ice Arena.
At Michigan State, the Spartans only yielded 13 shots while senior defenseman Matt Basgall and junior defenseman Patrick Geary scored in a 2-0 victory over New Hampshire. For more on the game go to MSU Hockey Bounces Back With 2-0 Win over New Hampshire.
"It was a good response by our group," Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said in his postgame press conference. "I thought when you look at yesterday's game — I still think there was a lot of good that we did, but not enough of it. Our execution wasn't great with breaking the puck out. I thought we were a little bit one-and-done. I thought we broke out better today. I thought we were able to possess the puck in the offensive zone, and that's a good quality to have."
Finally, Clarkson scored 21 seconds into the game, and went up 2-0 before Penn State notched five-unanswered goals to earn the split, 5-2. Senior Ben Schoen scored twice and captain Dane Dowiak scored the eventual game-winning goal while shorthanded,
Will the Broncos still be in the top spot next week? It might depend on if No. 3 Boston University can complete the sweep agianst Colgate on Saturday. Regardless, the Terriers are hosting Michigan State for two games next weekend, with the Friday game shown nationally on ESPNU. There's a good chance the series will settle which team will be the earl-season No.1.
Icebreaker Tournament
The anticipated final matchup of No. 8 Quinnipiac vs. No. 15 Arizona State won't happen after the Bobcats failed to advance. Although the Nanooks managed just two shots-on-goal in the third period, the one by senior forward Alexander Malinowski — who is back at Fairbanks after three seasons with Amercian International — glanced off of the leg of a Quinnipiac skater and went in for the game-winning goal. The Nanooks were outshot 34-20, but blocked 23.
Meanwhile, freshman forward Ben Kevan scored two goals including the game-winner, while freshman goaltender Samuel Urban got the win in his first appearance and was credited with an assist, as host Arizona State defeated Notre Dame 5-3.
Puck Drop: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Friday's Scores
MEN
Alaska Fairbanks 2, No. 8 Quinnipiac 1
Niagara 2, Bowling Green 1
No. 16 Ohio State 5, Northern Michigan 2
Canisius 3, LIU 2 OT
No. 9 Michigan 5, No. 7 Providence 1
Union 5, Mercyhurst 2
No. 6 Mainen 5, Holy Cross 2
Army 2, Northeastern 1
Miami 5, RPI 3
No. 11 Boston College 2, No. 12 Minnesota 2 SO
No. 4 Penn State 5, Clarkson 2
No. 1 Western Michigan 6, Ferris State 4
No. 3 Boston University 6 Colgate 2
Merrimack 4, Lowell 1
No. 14 UMass 4, Stonehill 1
Lindenwood 5, Lake Superior State 4
Sacred Heart 1, RIT 0
Vermont 2, St. Lawrence 1
No. 2 Michigan State 2, New Hampshire 0
Omaha 6, No. 20 Minnesota State 2
No. 10 North Dakota 6, No. 19 St. Thomas 2
St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State, 2
Minnesota Duluth 4, Augustana 1
Colorado College 5, Bentley 2
No. 5 Denver 1, Air Force 1 SO
No. 15 Arizona State 5, Notre Dame 3
WOMEN
St. Thomas 2, Minnesota State 1 OT
Assumption 2, Post 0
No. 13 Northeastern 4, Providence 0
Maine 3, Saint Anselm 0
No. 7 Quinnipiac 3, Syracuse 0
Lindenwood 6, Merrimack 3
Franklin Pierce 4, Sacred Heart 2
No. 2 Ohio State 6, Bemidji State 0
No. 8 Colgate 3, No. 14 Boston University 1
No. 5 Penn State 5, Delaware 0
Vermont 1, No. 12 St. Lawrence 1 SO
Boston College 4, Holy Cross 2
New Hampshire 1, Union 1 SO
No. 3 Minnesota 4, No. 10 St. Cloud State 1
Robert Morris 2, RIT 1
LIU 1, Saint Michael’s 0 OT
Saturday's Games
MEN
No. 8 Quinnipiac vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Union at Mercyhurst, 5 p.m.
Northern Michigan at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Niagara, 5 p.m.
Sacred Heart at RIT, 5:05 p.m.
Miami at RPI, 6 p.m.
Colgate at No. 3 Boston University, 6 p.m.
Lindenwood at Lake Superior State, 6 p.m.
LIU at Canisius, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Michigan at No. 7 Providence, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at No. 6 Maine, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
No. 20 Minnesota State at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Bentley at No. 5 Denver, 9 p.m.
Alaska Fairbanks vs. No. 15 Arizona State, 10 p,m.
WOMEN
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at No. 1 Wisconsin, noon
No. 5 Penn State at Delaware, 2 p.m.
RPI at No. 13 Northeastern, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Minnesota at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Lindenwood, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Providence 2 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Vermont at No. 12 St. Lawrence, 3 p.m.
No. 7 Quinnipiac at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 3 p.m.
Stonehill at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.
New Hampshire at Union, 3 p.m.
LIU at Saint Michael’s, 3 p.m.
No. 14 Boston University at No. 8 Colgate, 6 p.m.
Bemidji State at No. 2 Ohio State, 6 p.m.
RIT at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
MEN
Stonehill at Army, 4 p.m.
Vermont at St. Lawrence, 4 p.m.
WOMEN
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at No. 1 Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Did You Notice?
• All 32 NHL teams will be action on Saturday, beginning with the Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets at 1:30 p.m. ET, and not wrapping up until three games get under way at 10.m. ET. Every team was off on the first Friday of the season.
• Speaking of scheduling, the NHL will have more Monday afternoon hockey, although this time it's not necessarily due to it being Canadian Thanksgiving. The Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena has been pushed up from pushed up from its 4 p.m. ET start to 2 p.m. (on Amazon Prime) so not to conflcit with Game 2 of the American League Championship Series of the Seattle Mariners at the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
• Check out the Breakaway On SI story on Penguins coach Dan Muse, who played collegiately at Stonehill: New Penguins HC Simplifying Game
There Are Always Two Sides to Every Game ...
Boston College: No. 11 BC Men’s Hockey Ties No. 12 Minnesota 2-2 Thanks to Letourneau's Late Goal Minnesota: Impressive goaltending helps Gophers avoid blowout against Boston College
On This Date in Hockey History:
October 11, 1924: The Boston Bruins and Montreal Maroons each paid $15,000 for NHL franchise rights. Boston was the first American team in the league.
October 11, 1963: Boston College left wing Scott Harlow was born in East Bridgewater, Mass.
October 11, 1965: Colorado College defenseman Matt Shaw, who coached for 30 years including at his alma mater and North Dakota, was born in Phoenix, Ariz.
October 11, 1966: Alaska Fairbanks defenseman Shawn Chambers was born in Sterling Height, Mich.
October 11, 1967: UMD defenseman Dennis Vaske was born in Rockford, Ill.
October 11, 1967: The Minnesota North Stars and St. Louis Blues squared off in the NHL debut for both franchises as the league added six new teams. Former Denver center Bill Masterton scored the first goal of the game, obviously the first in North Stars history, and the outcome was a 2-2 tie. The first fight for both teams was between the Plager brothers. Bill was on the North Stars while Bob played for the Blues (along with Barclay Plager).
October 11, 1979: With the Hartford Whalers playing their first game after sliding over from the World Hockey Association, Gordie Howe was back in the NHL. He had retired in the league in 1971 and had already been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
October 11, 1984: Mario Lemieux made his NHL debut and scored on his first shot, on his first shift, but the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 4-3 to the Botson Bruins.
October 11, 1984: Coming off playing for the 1984 U.S. Olympic Team, Ed Olczyk made his NHL debut and scored his first career goal in front of his hometown fans as the Chicago Blackhawks dominated the Detroit Red Wings 7-3.
October 11, 1997: Former Vermont left wing John LeClair scored a hattrick and had two assists against his former team, the Montreal Canadiens, to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-2 victory.
October 11, 1999: Former Wisconsin defenseman Davud Tanabe scored a goal on a power play during his first NHL game.
October 11, 1999: UMass defenseman Marc Del Gaizo was born in Basking Ridge, N.J.
October 11, 2000: Former Minnesota center Darby Hendrickson scored as the NHL returned to the Twin Cities and the expansion Minnesota Wild tied the Philadelphia Flyers in the new Xcel Energy Center, 3-3. … During the pregame ceremony the Wild retired the No. 1 jersey in honor of the fans who helped bring the NHL back to the “State of Hockey.”
October 11, 2001: Peter Laviolette became the first coach in NHL history to start his career with four straight road victories as the New York Islanders defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-4. Former St. Cloud State forward Mark Parrish notched his second career hat trick.
October 11, 2010: Former Minnesota State forward David Backes and former Colgate forward Andy McDonald scored six seconds apart in the first period to set a St. Louis Blues record. The Blues outshot the Anaheim Ducks 53-14 en route to a 5-1 home victory.
October 11, 2014: Former UMD goaltender Alex Stalock made 30 saves against the Winnipeg Jets for a 3-0 victory as the San Jose Sharks became the first team in NHL history to start a season with consecutive shutouts from different goalies.
October 11, 2023: Auston Matthews scored a hat trick to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 shootout win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens. In the process he became the fastest U.S.-born player to score 300 goals in the NHL. His 482 games easily topped Pat LaFontaine’s 549.
October 11, 2023: Former North Dakota right wing Brock Boeser scored four goals as the Vancouver Canucks demolished the Edmonton Oilers. He because just the 10th player in league history to have that many goals in a season opener.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“Yeah, he’s a flop-down goaltender, all right. He flops all over the place, he's got his arms flying, he even opens his pads and gives you a nice wide gap to shoot at. And then he makes the save. Son of a buck, I can't score on him. I've got two goals on him in my whole career."- Bobby Orr on Tony Esposito