Boston College Men's Hockey Goalie Earns Weekly Conference Honor
Boston College men’s hockey goalie Louka Cloutier has been named Hockey East Rookie of the Week.
The freshman earned the honor for his performance in the Eagles’ sweep of Vermont over the weekend.
In the series opener on Friday night that Boston College won 2-1, the Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, native allowed just one goal, tallied 29 saves, and recorded a .967 save percentage,
In the series finale on Saturday night which the Eagles won 5-0, he tallied 21 saves and was credited with the shutout, his first of the season.
After starting the season as the backup to Jan Korec, Cloutier earned the starting job in the second game of the season after helping BC to a 3-1 win at Minnesota on Oct. 9. In the performance, he had 18 saves and a .947 save percentage with just a sole goal allowed.
In total, he has appeared in seven games for BC so far this season and has allowed 15 goals, a 2.01 goals against average, notched 148 saves, a .914 save percentage, and a 4-2-1 record.
Currently, Cloutier ranks No. 22 in the nation in goals against average, No. 28 in game-winning percentage (.643), and No. 40 in save percentage.
Out of Hockey East goalies, he has the third-lowest goals against average and the sixth-highest save percentage. In conference games, Cloutier has the third-lowest goals against average (1.37) and the fourth-highest save percentage (.945).
Cloutier joins Boston University’s Sacha Boisvert (Co-Player of the Week), Maine’s Josh Nadeau (Co-Player of the Week), Providence’s Alex Rybakov (Defender of the Week), and UMass’ Jackson Irving (Goaltender of the Week) in receiving weekly honors from the conference this week.
Cloutier came to Boston College this fall after spending two seasons with the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel where he appeared in 67 games. In the 2024-25 season, he boasted a 4.05 goals against average, a .882 save percentage, and an 8-18-2 overall record in 31 games played.
He is the first Boston College player to win a Hockey East weekly award this season.
Boston College plays a home-and-home series with the UMass Minutemen this weekend.
The first game will be on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on NESN at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., while the finale will be on Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.