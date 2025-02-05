Boston College's Ryan Leonard, Teddy Stiga Earn Hockey East Monthly Awards
Two Boston College Eagles men’s hockey players have earned conference honors for the month.
Forwards Ryan Leonard, who won Player of the Month, and Teddy Stiga, who won Rookie of the Month, earned the accolades for their performances in January.
In eight games, Leonard scored 10 goals and one assist for 11 points which included two hat tricks. The first came in the team’s Jan. 24 game against No. 8 Boston University that the Eagles won 6-2 and the second came on Jan. 31 in the team’s 4-0 win over No. 10 UMass Lowell.
Stiga scored five goals and five assists for 10 points which included two power-play goals. He also recorded at least one point in all of the Eagles’ games and has carried that streak into February.
Although this is Stiga’s first monthly honor, it is not his first Hockey East award. The freshman won the conference’s Rookie of the Week award twice in the month of January in back-to-back weeks (Jan. 20 and 27).
This is Leonard’s second Hockey East Player of the Month award. He also earned the achievement in November. Leonard is the current Hockey East Player of the Week as well, his fourth time winning the award this season.
Leonard and Stiga join Merrimack’s Seamus Powell (Defender of the Month) and UConn’s Tyler Muszelik (Goaltender of the Month) in earning the conference honors.
Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler was the runner up for the Goaltender of the Month Award.
Boston College travels to Durham, N.H., to take on New Hampshire on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.