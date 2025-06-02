Boston College Women's Hockey Alum Joins Robert Morris Staff
Former Boston College women’s hockey defender Keri Clougherty has been hired by Robert Morris to serve as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.
The Colonials made the announcement in an official press release over the weekend.
"Keri is going to be an incredible addition to our program," said Robert Morris head Coach Logan Bittle. "She's someone who has lived everything we preach here—being a great teammate, working with purpose, serving others, and constantly chasing improvement. Along with working with our D core, she'll add a fresh perspective to our skill development, film breakdown, and something she's extremely passionate about—leadership development. We're going to hit the ground running this summer."
The Lynn, Mass., native spent four seasons with the Eagles. During that time frame, she appeared in 99 games and tallied five goals and 11 assists for 16 points.
In Boston College’s 2024-25 campaign, she recorded four of those goals and seven assists for 11 points and notched 63 blocks which was the most among the team. She was also a top five finalist for the NCAA’s Humanitarian Award.
"I'm so excited to join the RMU staff and team," said Clougherty. "I'm so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to work alongside Logan, Liam, the entire staff and players. To join a group with such great team culture and standards is exciting and I'm honored to now be a part of it. I'm eager to get on the ice and begin the journey ahead!"
Clougherty joins a Robert Morris program that went 8-24-3 overall and 2-16-2 in conference play last season as well as made an appearance in the AHA championship quarterfinals where the team lost to Syracuse 3-2 in double OT.
"Keri fits our culture perfectly," Bittle added. "We're not just excited to add a coach with a strong resume - we're excited to add the kind of person who helps raise the standard every single day."