Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Will Smith Scores First Two NHL Goals
Former Boston College men’s hockey and current San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith scored his first two NHL goals in the Sharks 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.
Smith, who was selected by San Jose as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored a pair of goals in his 13:14 on the ice. He scored the first goal of the night at the 6:52 mark in the first period and scored the go-ahead and game-winning goal at the 10:42 mark of the second period which was on a power-play.
“It feels really good,” said Smith after the game. “I mean, [I’ve] been waiting for it and it’s good to see it go in.”
The Lexington, Mass., native spent one season with the Eagles in 2023-24. During his sole season in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 41 games and tallied 25 goals and 46 assists for 71 points, nine blocks, and recorded a +25 rating which ranked the third-highest among the team.
The 19-year-old led Boston College in assists and points as well as had the third-highest goals.
Smith was highly decorated during his time at The Heights. He was named a CCM/AHCA First-Team All-American, a Hockey East First Team All-Star, and to the Hockey East Rookie Team, Hockey East Tournament MVP, and Hockey East All-Tournament Team as well as was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
So far this season, Smith has appeared in five games for the Sharks and made his career debut on Oct. 20 in the team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
