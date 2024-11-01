BC Bulletin

Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Will Smith Scores First Two NHL Goals

The former Eagle scored his first two professional goals in the Sharks 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Kim Rankin

Oct 20, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Will Smith (2) controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Will Smith (2) controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Former Boston College men’s hockey and current San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith scored his first two NHL goals in the Sharks 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. 

Smith, who was selected by San Jose as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored a pair of goals in his 13:14 on the ice. He scored the first goal of the night at the 6:52 mark in the first period and scored the go-ahead and game-winning goal at the 10:42 mark of the second period which was on a power-play. 

“It feels really good,” said Smith after the game. “I mean, [I’ve] been waiting for it and it’s good to see it go in.” 

The Lexington, Mass., native spent one season with the Eagles in 2023-24. During his sole season in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 41 games and tallied 25 goals and 46 assists for 71 points, nine blocks, and recorded a +25 rating which ranked the third-highest among the team. 

The 19-year-old led Boston College in assists and points as well as had the third-highest goals.

Smith was highly decorated during his time at The Heights. He was named a CCM/AHCA First-Team All-American, a Hockey East First Team All-Star, and to the Hockey East Rookie Team, Hockey East Tournament MVP, and Hockey East All-Tournament Team as well as was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. 


So far this season, Smith has appeared in five games for the Sharks and made his career debut on Oct. 20 in the team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

