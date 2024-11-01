Preview: No. 2 Boston College Men's Hockey Travels to St. Cloud State For Top 10 Matchup
After completing a three-game home stand, the No. 2 Boston College Eagles (3-1) men’s hockey team is getting back on the road to play a series against the No. 10 St. Cloud State Huskies (6-1) in St. Cloud, Minn., this weekend.
The series marks the second Top 10 matchup of the season for both programs as Boston College split its season opening series against No. 3 Michigan State (W 3-0, L 4-3) from Oct. 11-12 while St. Cloud State split its series with the then-No. 10 ranked Michigan Wolverines (L 3-0, W 4-0) from Oct. 18-19.
Currently, Eagles forwards Ryan Leonard and Will Vote lead the team in goals with three apiece and forwards James Hagens and Gabe Perreault lead in assists with five each. Perreault also leads the team in points with seven. Defensemen Aidan Hreschuk and Aram Minnetian lead in blocks with eight each.
The Eagles are entering the series on a two-game winning streak which includes a 4-2 victory over the No. 13 Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday night. Forward Ryan Leonard scored two goals in the final minute of regulation to secure the game for Boston College.
The Huskies enter riding a three-game winning streak after they recorded a series sweep over Augustana 4-3 and 2–1 last weekend and shut out Michigan on Oct. 19.
This will be the sixth and seventh contest between these two programs. St. Cloud State leads the all-time series 4-1 and has won the last four meetings. Boston College’s sole win came in the first matchup in their histories. The Eagles defeated the Huskies 2-1 in double overtime of the 2004 Florida College Classic on Dec. 29.
Puck drop for Friday's game will be at 8:30 p.m. ET while Saturday's game will be at 7 p.m. ET. Both contests will be streamed on NCHC.tv. The radio broadcast will be on WEEI 850 AM.
