How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 16 UMass
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-5-1, 13-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to bounce back as it takes on the No. 16 UMass Minutemen (15-11-2, 6-8-2 HE) in a home-and-home series this weekend.
The Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column after suffering a loss in the Beanpot Championship to No. 9 Boston University 4-1 on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. The defeat snapped a nine-game winning streak for Boston College that dated back a month.
The Minutemen will be looking to continue their hot streak and build momentum down the stretch of the season. UMass has won five of its last six games which includes its most recent contest, a 5-4 road victory over No. 11 UConn on Friday night. The stretch pushed the Minutemen into the USCHO rankings on Jan. 27 and they have jumped from No. 20 to No. 16 since then.
Currently in the Hockey East standings, Boston College is sitting at the top with 38 points and UMass is in eighth place with 21 points.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen
When: Friday, Feb 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Mullins Center, Amherst, Mass. (Saturday)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UMass: The Minutemen recorded a road win over the UConn Huskies 5-4 on Friday evening.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the Boston University Terriers 4-1 in the Beanpot Championship 4-1 on Monday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season in the Hockey East Tournament semifinals on March 22, 2024. Boston College defeated UMass 8-1.