No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at Merrimack: Where to Watch, Lines, Intermission Updates

The Eagles look to bounce back against the Warriors on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (12-4-1, 6-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to bounce back as it travels to North Andover, Mass., to play the series finale against the Merrimack Warriors (8-10-1, 4-5-1) on Saturday night. 

In the opening game of the series, the Eagles suffered their fourth loss of the season with a 5-2 defeat. 

Boston College got out to a 2-0 lead with goals from forward Oskar Jellvik in the opening frame and forward Brady Berard in the middle frame, however Merrimack scored five unanswered goals in the final two periods to earn the come from behind victory. 

The Warriors saw scores from forwards Antonio Venuto, Harrison Roy, and Vann Yuhas as well as from defensemen Zach Bookman and Ivan Zivlak.

The loss tied for the most goals that the Eagles have given up in a game all season. The last time they gave up five goals was against UConn on Nov. 15, 2024, which also resulted in a loss. 

It also snapped Boston College’s 18-game winning streak at Conte Forum. The streak dated back to last season. Prior to Friday night, the last time the Eagles lost at home was against Northeastern on Dec. 1, 2023. 

Where to Watch

TV- ESPN+

Radio- WEEI 850 AM 

Lines

Boston College’s Line:

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Ryan Leonard

Oskar Jellvik

Andre Gasseau

Teddy Stiga

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

Connor Joyce

Brady Berard

Gentry Shamburger

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Michael Hagens

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Will Skahan

Nolan Joyce

Intermission Updates

[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information]. 

Pregame

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

