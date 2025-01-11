No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at Merrimack: Where to Watch, Lines, Intermission Updates
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (12-4-1, 6-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to bounce back as it travels to North Andover, Mass., to play the series finale against the Merrimack Warriors (8-10-1, 4-5-1) on Saturday night.
In the opening game of the series, the Eagles suffered their fourth loss of the season with a 5-2 defeat.
Boston College got out to a 2-0 lead with goals from forward Oskar Jellvik in the opening frame and forward Brady Berard in the middle frame, however Merrimack scored five unanswered goals in the final two periods to earn the come from behind victory.
The Warriors saw scores from forwards Antonio Venuto, Harrison Roy, and Vann Yuhas as well as from defensemen Zach Bookman and Ivan Zivlak.
The loss tied for the most goals that the Eagles have given up in a game all season. The last time they gave up five goals was against UConn on Nov. 15, 2024, which also resulted in a loss.
It also snapped Boston College’s 18-game winning streak at Conte Forum. The streak dated back to last season. Prior to Friday night, the last time the Eagles lost at home was against Northeastern on Dec. 1, 2023.
Where to Watch
TV- ESPN+
Radio- WEEI 850 AM
Lines
Boston College’s Line:
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Leonard
Oskar Jellvik
Andre Gasseau
Teddy Stiga
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
Connor Joyce
Brady Berard
Gentry Shamburger
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Michael Hagens
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Will Skahan
Nolan Joyce
Intermission Updates
[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
