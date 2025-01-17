BC Bulletin

No. 2 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 6 Providence: Lines, TV Info, Injury Updates

The Eagles start a home-and-home series with the Friars on Friday night at Conte Forum.

Kim Rankin

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (14-4-1, 7-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for its second series of year, a home-and-home with the No. 6 Providence Friars (15-3-2, 5-2-2 HE) which starts on Friday night.

The Friars enter the matchups red hot and rested. The last time Providence took the ice was on Jan. 7 when the team defeated the Brown Bears on the road 2-0. The contest is the only one it has played so far in 2025. 

Providence will also enter the series riding an eight-game winning streak. The Friars last loss was to the Eagles on Nov. 19, 2024, 3-2 after Ryan Leonard scored the game-winning goal with 48 seconds remaining in overtime.

The Eagles, on the other hand, will be looking to win their third consecutive game. After opening the second half of the season with a 5-2 loss to the Merrimack Warriors, Boston College has won two straight, the finale against Merrimack 4-1 and a non-conference game against the Harvard Crimson 3-1. 

This will be the 197th meeting between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 124-55-17. 

Broadcast Info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Lines

Boston College’s Lines:

Providence’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Teddy Stiga

LW Nick Poisson

C Hudson Malinoski

RW Tanner Adams

Oskar Jellvik

Andre Gasseau

Ryan Leonard

Trevor Connelly

Logan Will

John Mustard

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

Logan Sawyer

Chase Yoder

Graham Gamache

Brady Berard

Dean Letourneau

Connor Joyce

Will Elger

Braiden Clark

Ryan O’Reilly

D Drew Fortescue

D Lukas Gustafsson

G Jacob Fowler

D Guillaume Richard

D Connor Kelley

Aleksi Kivioja

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Taige Harding

Andrew Centrella

G Philip Svedeback

Michael Hagens

Nolan Joyce

Alex Musielak

Austen May

Alexander Bales

Zachary Borgiel

Will Skahan

John Driscoll

Injury Updates

[This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury news and reports. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

  • Eagles defenseman Aram Minnetian returns to the lineup after missing two games. Eamon Powell remains out.

