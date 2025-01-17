No. 2 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 6 Providence: Lines, TV Info, Injury Updates
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (14-4-1, 7-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for its second series of year, a home-and-home with the No. 6 Providence Friars (15-3-2, 5-2-2 HE) which starts on Friday night.
The Friars enter the matchups red hot and rested. The last time Providence took the ice was on Jan. 7 when the team defeated the Brown Bears on the road 2-0. The contest is the only one it has played so far in 2025.
Providence will also enter the series riding an eight-game winning streak. The Friars last loss was to the Eagles on Nov. 19, 2024, 3-2 after Ryan Leonard scored the game-winning goal with 48 seconds remaining in overtime.
The Eagles, on the other hand, will be looking to win their third consecutive game. After opening the second half of the season with a 5-2 loss to the Merrimack Warriors, Boston College has won two straight, the finale against Merrimack 4-1 and a non-conference game against the Harvard Crimson 3-1.
This will be the 197th meeting between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 124-55-17.
Broadcast Info
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Lines
Boston College’s Lines:
Providence’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Teddy Stiga
LW Nick Poisson
C Hudson Malinoski
RW Tanner Adams
Oskar Jellvik
Andre Gasseau
Ryan Leonard
Trevor Connelly
Logan Will
John Mustard
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
Logan Sawyer
Chase Yoder
Graham Gamache
Brady Berard
Dean Letourneau
Connor Joyce
Will Elger
Braiden Clark
Ryan O’Reilly
D Drew Fortescue
D Lukas Gustafsson
G Jacob Fowler
D Guillaume Richard
D Connor Kelley
Aleksi Kivioja
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Taige Harding
Andrew Centrella
G Philip Svedeback
Michael Hagens
Nolan Joyce
Alex Musielak
Austen May
Alexander Bales
Zachary Borgiel
Will Skahan
John Driscoll
Injury Updates
[This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury news and reports. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Eagles defenseman Aram Minnetian returns to the lineup after missing two games. Eamon Powell remains out.
