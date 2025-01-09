Preview: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Opens Second Semester With Series Against Merrimack
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (12-3-1, 6-2-1 HE) men’s hockey team returns to action this weekend with a home-and-home series against the Merrimack Warriors (7-10-1, 3-5-1).
The contests will be the first time in a month that Boston College has taken the ice. The team’s last game was on Dec. 9 which resulted in a 3-2 victory over UMass Lowell to end the first semester.
On the other hand, the Warriors had a holiday break for nearly three weeks, however have already played two games in the New Year, a 5-2 win over Army on Jan. 3 and a 2-1 win over Dartmouth on Jan. 5.
In the first half of the season, Boston College recorded series sweeps over No. 10 St. Cloud State and No. 7 Maine, splits with No. 1 Michigan State and Northeastern, stand alone wins over AIC, No. 4 Western Michigan, No. 5 Providence, Dartmouth, and split two stand alone games with UConn. The team also won and tied with No. 8 UMass Lowell to end the first semester.
As for Merrimack, the team has had one series sweep over UConn, series splits against Minnesota State Mankato and Alaska Anchorage, got swept by Maine, has tallied stand alone wins over Northeastern, Army, and Dartmouth, stand alone losses to Stonehill (2), UMass Lowell, Boston University (2), and Harvard as well as tied a single game with New Hampshire.
This will be the 106th and 107th matchup between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 73-25-7.
Broadcast Info
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Standings
National: In the national rankings, the Eagles rank No. 2 in the USCHO poll with six first-place votes and 945 points. They also rank No. 2 in the USA Hockey/The Rink Live College Hockey Poll with seven first-place votes and 648 points. Merrimack is not ranked in either poll and has not received any votes.
Hockey East: In the conference, Boston College is currently in a four-way tie for second place with 17 points. Merrimack is in eighth place with 11 points.
Season Leaders
Boston College:
Goals- Ryan Leonard (12)
Assists- Gabe Perreault (16)
Points- Gabe Perreault (23)
Blocks- Aram Minnetian (23)
Goalie- Jacob Fowler: 25 goals against, 1.73 goals against average, 348 saves, .933 save percentage, four shutouts.
Merrimack:
Goals- David Sacco (7)
Assists- Zach Bookman (8)
Points- Zach Bookman (10)
Blocks- Seamus Powell (32)
Goalies- Max Lundgren: 30 goals against, 3.00 goals against average, 266 saves, .899 save percentage, and one shutout in 12 appearances which includes 10 starts.
Nils Wallstrom: 14 goals against, 3.46 goals against average, 87 saves, and a .861 save percentage in six appearances which includes four starts.
Ryan Keyes: six goals against, 2.02 goals against average, 73 saves, .924 save percentage, and one shutout in six appearances which includes four starts.
Spencer Marquis: three goals against, 2.97 goals against average, 22 saves, and .880 save percentage in one appearance and start.
