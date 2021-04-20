Spencer Knight To Get First NHL Start Tonight For Florida Panthers

Spencer Knight has only been in the NHL for less than a month, and he is already getting his shot with the team. According to David Dwork of Local10.com, Knight will be the starting goalie for the Florida Panthers when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Over the past week, Knight has been elevated to the backup goalie, and with the Panthers having a game last night he will get a start to give the starter, Sergei Bobrovsky the night off.

Knight was the top ranked goal tender in the 2019 draft, and was selected 13th overall by the Panthers. He played two seasons for the Eagles, with an overall record of 39-12 and a .932 save percentage, along with eight shut outs. Knight ranked fifth in the nation in save percentage and tied for fifth in wins, the most among sophomore goaltenders. He signed a three year contract with the Panthers shortly after Boston College was eliminated from the NCAA tournament.

Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said this about Knight when he signed his contract:

“We are thrilled to have agreed to terms on a contract with Spencer. He is an immensely talented and dynamic young goaltender who has been an elite player at every level that he has played. From the collegiate ranks to international tournaments, Spencer has consistently elevated his game, a testament to his work ethic, compete and character. We are excited for him to take the next step in his career with the Panthers and look forward to his future with our club.”

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro