Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Loss to Quinnipiac
Boston College men’s hockey opened its season with a 4-3 loss to Quinnipiac on Friday night.
With the loss, the Eagles fell five spots to No. 11 in this week’s USCHO poll with 541 points while Quinnipiac jumped five spots to No. 8 with 561 points.
Western Michigan stayed atop the rankings with 32 first-place votes and 943 points, followed by Michigan State at No. 2 with 11 first-place votes and 906 points, Boston University at No. 3 with two first-place votes and 895 points, Penn State at No. 4 with four first-place votes and 890 points, and Denver rounded out the top five 811 points.
In total, six Hockey East teams landed in the rankings this week. Joining Boston University and Boston College is Maine at No. 6 with 653 points, Providence at No. 7 with 572 points, UConn at No. 13 with 468 points, and UMass at No. 14 with 387 points.
On top of the teams that are ranked, two additional conference teams received votes, but fell short of the rankings. UMass Lowell received 26 votes and Northeastern received 17 votes.
The new rankings make Boston College’s next series a Top 15 matchup. The Eagles head to Minneapolis, Minn., to take on Minnesota on Thursday and Friday night. Minnesota is ranked No. 12 with 478 points.
Puck drop on Thursday night is set for 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network and puck drop Friday night is set for 7 p.m. on BIG+.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 1 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Western Michigan (32)- 943, 0-0
- Michigan State (11), 906- 0-0
- Boston University (2)- 895, 1-0
- Penn State (4)- 890, 2-0
- Denver- 811, 0-0
- Maine- 653, 0-0
- Providence- 572, 0-0
- Quinnipiac- 561, 1-0
- Michigan (1)- 553, 2-0
- North Dakota- 551, 0-0
- Boston College- 541, 0-1
- Minnesota- 478, 1-1
- UConn- 468, 1-1
- UMass- 387, 2-0
- Arizona State- 229, 0-2
- Ohio State- 216, 0-0
- Cornell- 177, 0-0
- Wisconsin- 144, 2-0
- St. Thomas- 143, 1-0
- Minnesota State- 117, 0-0
Others receiving votes: Colorado College 92, Michigan Tech 40, UMass Lowell 26, Minnesota Duluth 25, Northeastern 17, Bemidji State 13, Sacred Heart 10, St. Cloud State 7, Omaha 6, Bowling Green 5, Dartmouth 5, Bentley 4, Brown 4, Clarkson 3, Harvard 3, Canisius 2, Notre Dame 2, Augustana 1