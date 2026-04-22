Five Boston College Women's Lacrosse Players Earn All-ACC Honors: The Rundown

Five Boston College women’s lacrosse players picked up All-ACC honors on Tuesday, with senior defender Shea Baker leading the charge by picking up a First-Team nod — the second of her career.

Congratulations to our five Eagles that made the All-ACC Team 💥



Shea Baker - First Team ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3QIt98np1a — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) April 21, 2026

Senior goalie Shea Dolce, junior attacker Molly Driscoll, and sophomore middie Giulia Colarusso all earned Second-Team honors, while redshirt-junior attacker Marissa White received a Third-Team selection.

While she only has two points on two goals this season, Baker leads the team in caused turnovers (25) and ground balls (23), including all defenders in draw controls with 33.

White is BC’s top goal scorer with 36 goals, but Driscoll has the most points on the team with 49 on 29 goals and 20 assists. Colarusso is not far behind with 44 points, consisting of 35 goals and nine assists.

Dolce, who was selected No. 2 overall by the Boston Guard in the 2026 Women’s Lacrosse League College Draft, has a 10.78 goals against average this year with a save percentage of .442 — good for fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Her 8.33 saves per game ranks second in the conference as well.

Last year, Dolce made the All-ACC First Team, and she was the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2023-24.

Driscoll was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2023 with North Carolina, but this is the first All-ACC team selection of her career, including the first for White and Colarusso.

The Rundown: Wednesday, April 22, 2026:

Former Boston College men's hockey defender Michael Hagens, who entered the transfer portal on Saturday, is reportedly heading to Vermont next season.

Defenseman Michael Hagens commits to Vermont out of the transfer portal. Hagens appeared in 70 games for BC over the last two seasons.



Full list:https://t.co/ReW4QBNNbo — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) April 21, 2026

No. 22 Boston College baseball saw its RPI dip slightly after dropping a 6-4 loss to Maine on Tuesday.

Boston College baseball’s RPI dropped to No. 29 after its 6-4 loss to Maine. pic.twitter.com/TK4srpkpU6 — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) April 21, 2026

The latest D1Baseball Field of 64 projection had the Eagles heading down to Oxford, Miss., for a regional hosted by Ole Miss. BC was listed as the No. 2 seed.

The latest @d1baseball Field of 64 projection has @BCBirdBall in the Oxford Regional as the No. 2 seed. https://t.co/ruLBssvTE2 pic.twitter.com/GLtOkd5Kpu — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) April 21, 2026

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Scores:

Baseball: Maine 6, No. 22 Boston College 4 | Game Story | Box Score

Softball: Boston College 8, Bryant 0 (5 inn.) | Recap | Box Score

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Schedule:

Women's Lacrosse: No. 7 BC vs. No. 2 Stanford, ACC Tournament quarterfinals in Charlotte, N.C., at 5 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

136 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"When it comes down to the last minute, I want to be the guy. I like the responsibility." Doug Flutie

We'll Leave You With This:

Todd Interdonato was not fazed by this loss, especially considering the Eagles were undefeated in midweek games.



"We're having a great year. We're in the middle of a great year. We're one of the best teams in college baseball. And you know that loss, it just happens, right?" — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) April 21, 2026

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