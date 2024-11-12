2025 Eagles Commit Flips to Notre Dame
The Eagles have seen major success on the recruiting trail under the tutelage of Bill O'Brien thus far, but this week, Boston College lost out one of its earliest commitments from the 2025 class.
Running back Nolan James, who originally committed to the Eagles in December of 2023, announced with a post on social media, that he is now committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after receiving an offer from Marcus Freeman and his staff just two days ago.
James told Ryan O'Bleness of Rivals following the announcement, "I decided to commit because Notre Dame provides one of the best educations in the world, along with the opportunity to play for a national championship."
James took an official visit to Chestnut Hill in June of 2024, but has not been back to campus this season. He has over 1,400 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns through nine games this season, according to Max Preps, as a senior at DePaul Catholic in Wayne, New Jersey.
As of now, the Eagles still have 27 commitments for the 2025 class, and are still ranked in the top-50 of the country. Though this is the second decommitment over the last two weeks, Boston College scooped up just as many major commitments.
In just the last two weeks, edge rusher Jayden Fry, running back Bo MacCormack, wideout Kaelan Chudzinski, tight end Derrick Johnson and kicker Andy Quinn have all joined the 2025 class.