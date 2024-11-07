Boston College Lands Two 2025 Commitments
Boston College continues winning on the recruiting trail, landing more commitments this week for the already strong 2025 class.
Class of 2025 wide receiver Kaelan Chudzinski and fellow 2025 prospect Derrick Johnson announced each of their commitments to the Eagles on social media.
Chudzinski, who hails from Needham, Mass., is a big bodied target, standing at 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. with the ability to also play tight end. This season he's helped guide a St. Sebastian's Arrows team to a 4-3 record.
Johnson, another offensive target similar in stature to Chudzinski, is rated as a 3-Star prospect and is the 40th ranked player in the state of Louisiana. He plays for Holy Cross High School in New Orleans and has nine catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns this year in four games played. Standing at 6-foot-3, 230 lbs., Johnson could be more a bruising tight end that not only can make plays in the pass game, but dominate as a blocker as well.
The Eagles currently hold the 48th ranked class for 2025 with 26 commitments. The additions of Chudzinski and Johnson give Boston College the five new offensive weapons, tight end or wide receiver, in the class, joining Semaj Fleming, Dawson Pough and Stevie Amar.
O'Brien has put together a solid first season in Chestnut Hill, sitting at 4-4 with big wins over Florida State and Michigan State. The Eagles have two ranked matchups left on the schedule, but a chance to be bowl eligible by the end of the year.