Boston College Extends Offer to 3-Star 2026 PG
Earl Grant and the Boston College basketball staff extended an offer this week to one of the top rising prospects out of New Jersey, looking to add the talented guard to the Eagles' 2026 recruiting class.
3-Star point guard Jaen Chatman from Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey took to social media on Wednesday to announce his latest college offer, saying in his post, ""Blessed to received an offer from Boston College. Thank you coaching staff."
The 6-foot-1, 190 lb. prospect is ranked as the No. 25 point guard in the nation and the No. 6 player in the Garden State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is originally from Pennsylvania, and spent his first two seasons of varsity basketball with East Stroudsburg South High School where he averaged 24.3 points per game along with 3.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Though he is a bit undersized as a prospect, Chatman possesses explosive speed and is a versatile athlete. He is a great ball handler and is able to score at will from almost anywhere on the court. In his aforementioned sophomore and junior seasons, he shot over 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
As of now, Boston College has yet to land a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, but after a disappointing 2024-25 season for the Eagles, Earl Grant and the staff are in need of premium talent on the roster.
Boston College was able to add three freshmen in the 2025 recruiting class, as well as three transfers, but will likely need to make a bigger splash in this year's cycle is they hope to compete in the ACC moving forward.
The Eagles have welcomed just two official visitors thus far in the 2026 class, bringing in 5-Star power forward Toni Bryant as well as 3-Star small forward Caleb Sanders, who is now committed to USF. Boston College does have another campus visitor lined up for August 30, which is when 4-Star combo guard Trey Beamer will be in town, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports.
2025 Boston College Basketball Newcomers
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
- PG Chase Forte, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Transferred from South Dakota (04/19/2025)
- SF Jason Asemota, 6-foot-8, 190 lbs. - Transferred from Baylor (04/18/2025)
- C Boden Kapke, 6-foot-10, 230 lbs. - Transferred from Butler (04/12/2025)