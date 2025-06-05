Boston College Football Extends Offer to Class of 2027 LB Justin Coach
The Boston College Eagles football program has sent out its latest offer, this time to class of 2027 linebacker Justin Coach.
The rising high school junior shared the news via a social media post late Wednesday night.
“Blessed to receive an offer from Boston College,” said Coach via X.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect is a product of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. He is rated as a three-star prospect and ranks No. 431 nationally, No. 32 in linebackers, and No. 55 in the state of Calif., according to 247Sports Composite.
During St. John Bosco’s 2024 campaign, Coach helped the team to an 11-2 overall record and advanced to the CIF Southern Division I Championship where it lost to Mater Dei 31-24.
In the contest, Coach had a notable forced fumble in the fourth quarter to rob Mater Dei of a potentially game-sealing touchdown with 9:08 to go.
In May, he participated in Under Armour Next in Los Angeles where he won the linebacker MVP Award.
Coach also holds offers from Ohio State, San Diego State, Texas Tech, Southern Miss, Colorado State, Washington, UCLA, Arkansas, California State Sacramento, Cal, BYU, UNLV, Arizona State, and Arizona.
Currently, Boston College has three commitments in its class of 2027, quarterback Furian Inferrera (Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.), safety Jackson Tucker (Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.), and athlete Wesley Winn (Archbishop Riordan, San Francisco, Calif.), all three-stars.
Coach is one of two prospects from St. John Bosco that received an offer from the Eagles this week. Class of 2028 wide receiver DJ Tubbs also secured an offer after competing in Boston College’s Mega Camp on Sunday.