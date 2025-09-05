Boston College Hosts 4-Star PG Trey Beamer for Official Visit
Earl Grant and the Eagles' basketball staff have been active on the recruiting trail this summer, scheduling visits and extending offers to talented prospects.
This past week, one of Boston College's top targets in the 2026 recruiting class was on campus for an official visit. 4-Star point guard Trey Beamer took to social media to share some photos from the trip.
The 6-foot-1, 160 lb. prospect is ranked as the No. 9 point guard in the nation and the No. 14 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He hails from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and currently competes against some of the top high school competition in the nation.
He holds offers from 13 different schools, many of which are major power four programs. As of now, he's taken just the single visit to Boston College, but is expected to also make stops at Maryland (September 13) and Mississippi State (October 3).
Beamer is an explosive point guard with the ability to both drive to the basket and shoot from beyond the arc effectively. In his sophomore season with IMG Academy, he averaged over 25 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
He shot 72 percent from the floor and over 40 percent from three point land, and is also a dead eye free throw shooter, knocking down 88 percent of his attempts.
The Eagles do not currently hold any commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but are expected to welcome another extremely talented prospect for an official visit later in the fall. 4-Star power forward Alex Egbuonu from the Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass. will be in town on the weekend of September 12 when Bill O'Brien and the Eagles' football team take on Stanford.
2026 Boston College Basketball Visitors
4-Star PG Trey Beamer, 6-foot-1, 160 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (August 30)
4-Star SF Alex Egbuonu, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Groten, Mass. (September 12)
2025 Boston College Basketball Newcomers
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
- PG Chase Forte, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Transferred from South Dakota (04/19/2025)
- SF Jason Asemota, 6-foot-8, 190 lbs. - Transferred from Baylor (04/18/2025)
- C Boden Kapke, 6-foot-10, 230 lbs. - Transferred from Butler (04/12/2025)