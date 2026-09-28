Boston College Football Offers Georgia Native from Class of 2028

Boston College got in the running for 5-foot-11 safety Myson Perry from the class of 2028 this weekend by officially sending him an offer. Perry shared the announcement on his social media ahead of the team's matchup against Virginia Tech from over the weekend.

Perry, a native of Decatur, Ga., is the 13th safety the program has offered and 41st defensive back overall that’s been targeted by head coach Bill O’Brien and the Eagles.

Perry’s profile has been gaining steam over the course of this season as the Eagles are the fifth Division I and second FBS program to offer him. The other suitors for Perry include Florida International University, Charlotte, Appalachian State, and Oklahoma.

Georgia has been a large emphasis for O’Brien and general manager Kenyatta Watson with 43 total offers out to players who reside from the state.

Boston College has just two commits in its 2028 class, which ranks No. 15 overall in the nation and third in ACC according to 247Sports.

Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)

ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)

IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026)

LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026)

WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026)

WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026)

CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026)

LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026)

LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026)

TE Charlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26)

EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26)

ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026)

ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026)

ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026)

QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026)

RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026)

QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026)

DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026)

S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026).

DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026)

OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026)

ATH/QB Kayden Edwards, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Ironton, Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/17/2026)

DT/OT Jayden Paulino, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, N.J. (Committed 06/17/2026)

DL Markius Woods, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ (Committed 06/18/2026)

DL/OL Corey Randolph, 6-foot-4, 305 lbs. - Simeon, Chicago, Ill. (Committed 06/19/2026)

LB/ATH Michael Harden Jr., 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - Xaverian, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 06/22/2026)

TE Chase Phifer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Nease, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Committed 07/02/2026)

K/P Mateo Sanchez, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026)

LS Aidan Field, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026)

Boston College Football’s 2028 Commits:

ATH Mikey Landers, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, MA. (Committed 06/30/2026

LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, MA. (Committed 06/17/2026

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.