Boston College Football Lands Commitment From 2026 Three-Star QB Femi Babalola
Just over a week after visiting Chestnut Hill on June 20, three-star Ravenwood High School (Brentwood, Tenn.) quarterback Femi Babalola announced his commitment to the Boston College Eagles’ football program via his Instagram.
“First I would like to thank my Heavenly Father for this blessing of an opportunity,” Babalola said. “Words cannot describe what the Lord has done for me in this journey and I am more than thankful. … I want to personally thank Coach [DiBiaso] and Coach O’Brien for believing in me from the beginning.”
On June 5, Babalola narrowed down his choices to five schools—BC, Virginia Tech, Arizona, Maryland, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal caller posted official visit recruiting photos on his Instagram from Arizona, Maryland and, most recently, BC, and ultimately landed with the Eagles Monday afternoon.
“I am blessed to announce for the next 3 to 4 years I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at [Boston College]!!” Babalola said. “Go Eagles.”
Babalola received a player rating of 87.0 on 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 21 player in Tenn. and the No. 44 quarterback prospect in the class of 2026 in the nation.
While his vertical frame is tall, Babalola also runs a 4.67 40-yard dash, according to his Hudl profile, and has a vertical of 35”.
Babalola runs out of the pocket extremely well but is also keen at maneuvering inside the pocket both laterally and vertically to make throws at every level of the field. He possesses unquestionable arm strength and routinely makes throws of more than 40 yards, fitting the ball into tight windows and making his receivers go get the ball rather than having them trail back.
He also has an overall GPA of 4.25 going into his senior year of high school at Ravenwood.
Babalola, who was heavily recruited by Bill O’Brien and quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso, is the 27th recruit of BC’s class of 2026 and the second quarterback commit, joining DJ Bordeaux from Parker, Colo.
Boston College’s 2026 recruiting class is currently No. 31 in the country, according to 247.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, New Jersey (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)