AJ Dybantsa Aims for 40% from the Field and a Driver’s License Before Arriving at BYU
BYU fans have a lot to look forward to with AJ Dybantsa, the top basketball recruit in the country, as he gets ready to make his debut in Provo next season. AJ’s work ethic is a mix of humility, focus, and ambition.
In a recent interview with BYU SportsNation, he said that his goals on the court include making an impact at BYU and getting to the NBA. AJ is also setting his sights on something else: getting his driver’s license before he arrives in Provo.
“I told my dad I’d get it in April,” AJ shared, laughing when asked about his future plans off the court.
Pro basketball wasn’t always the obvious next step for AJ. “I grew five inches in three months when I was 14,” AJ recalled. “I thought, ‘Okay, maybe I should try this.’” That decision has paid off in a big way, and AJ is now widely regarded as one of the top young players in the country.
On the court, AJ is working to perfect his craft. “I’m really focused on my shot right now,” he said. “By the time I get to BYU, I want to be shooting 40-plus percent from the field. That’s going to improve my draft stock and help me prepare for the NBA.” Modeling his game after NBA stars like Tracy McGrady and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, AJ sees himself as a “jumbo guard” who can do it all—and he takes pride in his defense. “Not a lot of guys take pride in defense. I think that’s one of the main things I stick out in.”
AJ enjoys doing things differently than most. He announced his choice on ESPN’s First Take. “Nobody’s done it on First Take before,” he said. “I like doing stuff nobody else really does.”
Since then, AJ has been embraced by Cougar Nation. “The fans have shown so much love. On campus, at the halftime introduction, and even on Twitter and Instagram.” He’s also excited about playing in front of BYU’s legendary student section, the ROC. “The ROC was crazy even on my visit,” he said. “I can’t wait to be out there getting them hyped up.”
For now, AJ is finishing up his senior year at Utah Prep, where he’s building chemistry with future BYU teammate Xavion Staton and enjoying the quiet life in Hurricane, Utah. “I like it because nobody bothers me,” he said, smiling. Even trips to Walmart, he said, are peaceful compared to what happens in other cities.
Between his love of the game, his humility, and his determination to succeed both on and off the court, Dybantsa is already becoming a fan favorite in Provo.