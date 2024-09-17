BYU Basketball in Pursuit of 4 Top Ten 2025 Recruits
In the past, BYU basketball would have been content with a "good" recruiting class. Not anymore - Kevin Young and his staff are aiming high, and have made offers or visits to four of the top ten 2025 recruits as ranked by 247 Sports.
The latest development, according to 247 Sports' Travis Branham, is that assistant coach Brandon Dunson visited 2025 forward and #4 recruit Nate Ament. The Cougars have yet to make a scholarship offer, but the visit signals a real interest in building a relationship with Ament.
Ament, a 6'9" wing, has quickly emerged as one of the most coveted 2025 prospects after a huge summer with Team Loaded Virginia on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game. Shooting 41.7% from three, it's easy to see the immediate impact he would make at the college level. Although Ament has some room to grow physically and defensively, his off-ball instincts, weak-side rim protection, and high basketball IQ are signs of a high ceiling.
Other Notable 2025 Recruits
BYU is rumored to be the leader for #1 recruit AJ Dybantsa, who is currently attending Utah Prep Academy. Dybtantsa has already made an unofficial visit to campus, and has scheduled an official visit to BYU for later this year. Dybantsa is an explosive player and would be a huge addition to the BYU roster.
The Cougars have also offered #8 recruit Caleb Wilson, and the coaching staff recently made the trip to visit Caleb on September 4th.
Rounding things out, BYU basketball offered #9 prospect Brayden Burries in April, a 6'4" dual threat guard with potent scoring ability and lockdown defensive capabilities.
There has been a material change in the recruiting hype surrounding BYU basketball. Rather than rumors or whispers of top talent considering BYU, we are consistently seeing the Cougars make the final lists of many of the country's top recruits. It's not a long shot for Kevin Young and his staff to land one or more of these players given the NIL backing and NBA development opportunity that Coach Young offers, as well as the unique distraction-free playing environment BYU offers.