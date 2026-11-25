BYU vs Ole Miss was a tale of two halves.

Basketball is a game of runs, and unfortunately, BYU was on the wrong end of a huge one and lost 73-63 to Ole Miss in their second game in the Southwest Maui Invitational. After leading by as many as 18 points in the first half, the Cougars blew their lead as the Rebels went on a 21-0 run that flipped the game on its head. It was a disappointing finish for a game that looked destined for a BYU win.

Ole Miss came alive in the second half and played suffocating defense that made it difficult for BYU to knock any shots down. The Cougars went 20-57 (35%) from the field, 4-28 (14%) from three, and had 23 turnovers, struggling to find any offensive rhythm after the Ole Miss surge.

This was a game that BYU missed having Rob Wright. He would've been someone to rely on for handling the aggressive ball pressure and staying composed.

The bright spots

While the loss stings, it wasn't all bad, and there are still things to take away. For the second game in a row, Collin Chandler set a new career high. This time, he finished with 34 points and 8 rebounds, including 21 points in just the first half.

Chandler had his "I've arrived" moment and helped keep BYU within arm's reach of Ole Miss down the stretch despite a stifled Cougar offense. He was aggressive in driving to the rim, which led to him getting a lot of trips to the free throw line. He went 13-14 (93%) from the charity stripe.

If there were any questions about BYU having another go-to scoring option outside of Wright heading into the season, those debates were squashed by that performance. Chandler has a nice blend of confidence and composure that pairs nicely with his shooting and athleticism. He was a key reason why BYU won the rebounding battle as well.

The Cougars dominated the glass and out-rebounded the Rebels 46-35. Their length overwhelmed Ole Miss at times and was a difference-maker during several possessions. Five different players had at least 6 rebounds for BYU.

Final matchup in Maui

Next, the Cougars will play their third game in as many days. BYU will face Providence in the final game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday at 3:30pm MT on ESPN2. The winner of the matchup will finish third in the event.

You can watch the highlights of BYU vs Ole Miss below.