Time: Tuesday, November 24 at 12:30pm MT

Location: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, HI

TV: ESPN2

Radio: BYU Radio

After beating Washington 83-77 in their opening game, the Cougars will play Ole Miss in their second game of the Southwest Maui Invitational.

The matchup will be the toughest test both teams have faced so far this season. BYU ranks 27th on KenPom, while Ole MIss ranks 22nd.

KenPom predicts a 79-78 Ole Miss win.

Ole Miss' key players

The Rebels feature five players who average at least 9 points a game with some solid production coming off the bench.

Adam "Budd" Clark (G): The transfer from Seton Hall leads Ole Miss in scoring, averaging 15 points a game, and is tied for a team-high 4.6 assists a game. The offense runs through him. He is not a great three-point shooter and does most of his damage in the paint, using his quickness to blow by defenders. He is also a menace on defense and leads the Rebels in steals with 2.4 a game.

Santiago Trouet (C): Trouet is a familiar face for BYU. The Argentine big man started for Arizona State last season, where he scored four points against the Cougars. He is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds off the bench so far this year.

Corey Stephenson (G): Another pesky guard for Ole Miss is Stephenson. He is averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.4 blocks. He had a season-high 17 points against Clemson.

Patton Pinkins (G): Pinkins is in his second season at Ole Miss and is averaging 10.4 points. He is the team's best three-point shooter at 62.5%. He is 10-16 from deep so far this year.

Ben Henshall (G): One of the most notable offseason additions Ole Miss had was Henshall. Prior to joining the Rebels, the Australian native was playing professionally with the Perth Wildcats in the NBL. In his first season of college basketball, he is averaging 9.4 points and 4.6 assists, acting as a secondary creator off the bench.

What to watch for

Ole Miss' defense

Ole Miss has one of the best defenses in the country. The Rebels rank 3rd in defensive efficiency, 1st in turnover percentage, 1st in steal percentage, and 19th in block percentage. They are holding their opponents to just 27.5% from three and do a pretty good job of defending without fouling too much.

Any team coached by Chris Beard is a team that will play hard all game long. His teams are disruptive and make sure their opponents are uncomfortable.

Clemson had 19 turnovers against Ole Miss, with 14 of those coming from steals. Expect to see the same intensity and pressure against BYU. If Rob Wright is out again, the Cougars will need to rely on Bruce Branch, Nate Pickens, and Brooks Bahr as primary ball handlers.

Nothing will come easy against Ole Miss, so BYU will need to be prepared on all fronts and be careful not to play too fast and turn the ball over a ton. The Rebels haven't seen an offense as good as BYU's yet, so that will test their defense as well. If they're not careful and are too aggressive, the Cougars could be gifted open looks and have a big game from three with the fast pace they like to play.

Battle inside the arc

Two interesting stats are that Ole Miss leads the country in two-point attempts per game and is 7th in percentage of points that come from two-point field goals (60.9%).

BYU will need to try to keep the Rebels out of the paint and force them out to the perimeter, the opposite game plan from the matchup against Washington.

The other battle inside the arc will be on the boards. BYU is 5th in defensive rebounding percentage, while Ole Miss is 66th in offensive rebounding percentage. The Cougars have used their length as an advantage in several games this season, so that will be an important factor in this matchup. Ole Miss doesn't start any players who are taller than 6'7".

Scoring in transition

BYU and Ole Miss are 2nd and 3rd in the country, respectively, in fast-break points per game. Both teams love to get out in transition and turn defense into offense.

Ole Miss is great at forcing turnovers that lead to opportunities to score on the break, so the Cougars cannot afford to be caught on their heels or they will pay for being careless.

Regardless of the outcome in this game, the Cougars will play the winner or loser of Arizona/Providence in their final game of this event. A BYU and Arizona win would mean the two Big 12 programs would meet in the championship game of the Southwest Maui Invitational.