For the second straight game, BYU was without Rob Wright, who is still recovering from a lower-body injury. And for most of the first half, his absence was felt. The Cougars trailed by as many as 15 and struggled to find their footing before eventually pulling out an 83-77 win against Washington in their first game of the Southwest Maui Invitational.

With Wright sidelined again, Collin Chandler took charge. After scoring a game and season-high 20 points against Northern Colorado, Chandler scored a game and career-high 24 points against the Huskies. He had just three points in the first half before getting in rhythm and exploding for 21 in the second. In the final 34 seconds, he knocked down six free throws that helped seal the win for the Cougars.

Jaxon Kohler and Bruce Branch dealt with foul trouble for most of the game, but Kohler had a pair of clutch baskets and Branch grabbed a few key rebounds to help BYU close out the game in the last couple of minutes. The silver lining of the two being sidelined is they are more rested for the Ole Miss game.

Once again, Brooks Bahr was a spark off the bench. He tied Branch for a team-high with six rebounds and led the team in assists with four, helping fill in as a creator with Wright out. He also added two steals. Bahr's effort was exceptional every minute he was on the floor.

One of the main storylines of the game was that BYU held Washington to 4-18 (22.2%) from the three-point line. The Cougars defended the perimeter all game long and forced the Huskies to score inside the paint.

BYU out-rebounded Washington 36-30, with six different Cougars grabbing at least five rebounds.

In a game where BYU didn't shoot the three ball particularly well, the team managed to get to the line 36 times. It was the second-most trips to the line BYU has had in a game in the Kevin Young era. However, the Cougars made just 61.1% of their free throws, which made it difficult to pull away from Washington.

Although they were able to hold Steele Venters, Washington's leading scorer, to just six points and 2-9 from the field, the Cougars had a hard time slowing down LeJuan Watts and Ryan Beasley, who scored 21 and 20 respectively. Yet BYU was scrappy and made winning plays to come out on top.

The last time the Cougars played a power conference opponent this season, Wright went for 35 points against Ohio State. This time, they figured out how to win without him, which should help the team grow as the year goes on.

Now BYU will face an ultra-defensive Ole Miss team, which beat Clemson 82-62 in its opening game. The game will be on ESPN2 at 12:30pm MT on Tuesday. The Cougars will hope to have Wright back but, should he be out again, will need to rely on others to step up.

You can watch highlights from the BYU vs Washington game below.