The name is Brooks. Brooks Bahr.

The 6'4" guard from Keller, Texas, has been one of the best stories of BYU’s season so far. For someone who was a three-star recruit in high school, returned from an LDS mission just a few months ago, and is only a freshman, Bahr is ahead of schedule.

However, if you’ve been following Bahr for a while, this won't come as a total surprise. As a prospect, his game was very well-rounded. During his junior of high school, he averaged 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 steals. He followed that up by averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.9 steals his senior year. “Doing it all” has long been his calling card.

Now, five games into his college career, Bahr is averaging 4.6 points, 3 assists, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in just 13.4 minutes a game. His per-40 numbers project those averages to 13.7 points, 9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.6 steals. He is remarkably efficient when he’s on the floor.

So what makes Bahr so special? There are a few things, but what stands out most is his motor. For most freshmen, minutes are hard to come by. With limited opportunities, it’s crucial to make an impression when the chance comes. Bahr has done exactly that.

Whether it’s making the right reads for steals, diving after loose balls, crashing the boards, or finding the open man, Bahr does whatever it takes to win. Making winning plays is in his DNA.

Bahr is every coach’s dream. He plays hard every minute he’s on the floor and energizes the guys around him. He is relentless.

Since arriving in Provo, signs of the impact Bahr could have this season were there as early as BYU’s exhibitions. That was especially clear in the UNLV exhibition, when he had steals on back-to-back inbound plays.

It felt like his development had been building toward his career-high 13 points and five steals against Northern Colorado. For someone who wasn’t expected to be a core part of the rotation just a few weeks ago, it’s exciting to see how quickly things have shifted.

Even though BYU’s bench already includes veteran guards Dawson Baker and Nate Pickens, Bahr has made it incredibly difficult to keep him off the floor. His intensity has disrupted opposing guards and provided the kind of spark the Cougars love having off the bench. The box score doesn’t always do his impact justice.

There is still a long season and tougher competition ahead, but Bahr seems up for the challenge.

If you haven’t bought your Brooks Bahr stock yet, now is the time.

Watch Bahr's postgame press conference following his career night against Northern Colorado below.

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