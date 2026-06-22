Final NBA Mock Draft Projections for Former BYU Stars

The NBA Draft is just one day away. On Tuesday night, former BYU star AJ Dybantsa will hear his name called as one of the first picks of the draft. Former BYU star Richie Saunders is also hoping to hear his name called. In this article, we will recap the final mock draft projections for the two former BYU stars.

AJ Dybantsa

Dybantsa is the betting favorite to be selected first overall. However, a few outlets have him going second overall to the Utah Jazz.

Sports Illustrated

Pick: No. 1 overall

Team: Washington Wizards

But at this stage, it’s still fair to call Dybantsa the favorite to come off the board first. His intensity and scoring instincts align with the types of players Washington’s leadership have coveted in recent years. Kevin Sweeney

Yahoo! Sports

Pick: No. 1 overall

Team: Washington Wizards

Yahoo also sees Dybantsa going first overall. They project Darryn Peterson to fall to third, meaning the Jazz would select Cam Boozer. They believe Dybantsa could become "one of the NBA's most unstoppable shot-creators."

CBS Sports

Pick: No. 2 overall

Team: Utah Jazz

There are plenty of BYU fans that would thrilled with this outcome. CBS Sports has Dybansta sliding to second and going to the Utah Jazz.

ESPN

Pick: No. 1 overall

Team: Washington Wizards

ESPN sees Dybantsa going first overall. ESPN reported that the Wizards have "narrowed their decision to Peterson or Dybantsa."

The Athletic

Pick: No. 1 overall

Team: Washington Wizards

The Athletic projects Dybantsa to go first, although they report that the "Wizards haven't made a decision yet."

Richie Saunders

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) looks to pass against Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Going into the draft, Richie Saunders is viewed as a consensus NBA Draft pick. Despite the ACL injury, NBA teams value Saunders' skillset.

Sports Illustrated

Pick: No. 36 overall

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

SI describes Saunders as "arguably the best shooter in this draft". Saunders could fit nicely as a role player coming off the bench in Los Angeles.

Yahoo! Sports

Pick: No. 31 overall

Team: New York Knicks

The top pick in the second round of the draft? That's where Saunders is projected to go by Yahoo Sports. Saunders would provide bench depth for the reigning NBA champions.

ESPN

Pick: No. 33 overall

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Could the Demin-Saunders connection continue in the NBA? Perhaps so, as ESPN sees Richie Saunders landing in Brooklyn.

The Athletic

Pick: No. 40 overall

Team: Boston Celtics

The Athletic has Saunders going 40th overall to the Celtics.

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