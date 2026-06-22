Final NBA Mock Draft Projections for Former BYU Stars
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The NBA Draft is just one day away. On Tuesday night, former BYU star AJ Dybantsa will hear his name called as one of the first picks of the draft. Former BYU star Richie Saunders is also hoping to hear his name called. In this article, we will recap the final mock draft projections for the two former BYU stars.
AJ Dybantsa
Dybantsa is the betting favorite to be selected first overall. However, a few outlets have him going second overall to the Utah Jazz.
Sports Illustrated
Pick: No. 1 overall
Team: Washington Wizards
But at this stage, it’s still fair to call Dybantsa the favorite to come off the board first. His intensity and scoring instincts align with the types of players Washington’s leadership have coveted in recent years.Kevin Sweeney
Yahoo! Sports
Pick: No. 1 overall
Team: Washington Wizards
Yahoo also sees Dybantsa going first overall. They project Darryn Peterson to fall to third, meaning the Jazz would select Cam Boozer. They believe Dybantsa could become "one of the NBA's most unstoppable shot-creators."
CBS Sports
Pick: No. 2 overall
Team: Utah Jazz
There are plenty of BYU fans that would thrilled with this outcome. CBS Sports has Dybansta sliding to second and going to the Utah Jazz.
ESPN
Pick: No. 1 overall
Team: Washington Wizards
ESPN sees Dybantsa going first overall. ESPN reported that the Wizards have "narrowed their decision to Peterson or Dybantsa."
The Athletic
Pick: No. 1 overall
Team: Washington Wizards
The Athletic projects Dybantsa to go first, although they report that the "Wizards haven't made a decision yet."
Richie Saunders
Going into the draft, Richie Saunders is viewed as a consensus NBA Draft pick. Despite the ACL injury, NBA teams value Saunders' skillset.
Sports Illustrated
Pick: No. 36 overall
Team: Los Angeles Clippers
SI describes Saunders as "arguably the best shooter in this draft". Saunders could fit nicely as a role player coming off the bench in Los Angeles.
Yahoo! Sports
Pick: No. 31 overall
Team: New York Knicks
The top pick in the second round of the draft? That's where Saunders is projected to go by Yahoo Sports. Saunders would provide bench depth for the reigning NBA champions.
ESPN
Pick: No. 33 overall
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Could the Demin-Saunders connection continue in the NBA? Perhaps so, as ESPN sees Richie Saunders landing in Brooklyn.
The Athletic
Pick: No. 40 overall
Team: Boston Celtics
The Athletic has Saunders going 40th overall to the Celtics.
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist