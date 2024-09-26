Kevin Young Wants BYU Basketball to Make History
Just a year ago, Kevin Young was drawing up game plans for the Phoenix Suns as an NBA assistant coach. Today he finds himself leading a BYU program with some serious hype behind it, and is setting bold expectations for the upcoming seasons.
In a recent interview with the BYU SportsNation Gameday crew, Kevin Young was asked what kind of expecations fans should have for the upcoming season. He graciously acknowledged the basketball legacy at BYU, saying he planned to build on the success of past coaches. He then said he's here to "take things to the next level" and "do something that has never been done [at BYU] before."
For Young, a coach with deep playoff experience in the NBA, stepping into the toughest conference in college basketball isn’t an unfamiliar challenge. “In the NBA, you’re game-planning against the best players in the world,” he said. “That’s helped prepare me for what’s coming in the Big 12.”
Coach Young knows the first step is getting his team to gel. With new recruits, transfers, and returning players, building chemistry is key. And with the new season just around the corner, anticipation is growing. If you're looking for some pre-season evidence of team chemistry, this practice highlight is a pretty good sign to us:
If you're like this author and can't wait to watch the Cougars play, The Blue and White game is BYU basketball's traditional preseason scrimmage and is where fans can get their first look at both the men's and women's teams in action. Admission is free, and it will take place on Thursday, October 3rd, with doors opening at 5:30 PM for students and 6 PM for the general public. The game starts at 7 PM and will also air on BYUtv.