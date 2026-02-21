Key Storylines to Monitor for BYU Over the Final Five Games of the Regular Season

It’s still hard to believe that Richie Saunders’ BYU career is over after a season-ending ACL injury almost a week ago against Colorado. It goes without saying how much he has meant to the program, and especially to this year’s team.

However, life must go on for BYU. A team that has relied heavily on the Dybantsa-Wright-Saunders trio all season will now require contributions from others to finish strong.

We are two games into the post-Saunders era. While Saunders cannot be replaced, his absence creates opportunities for others to step up and make their mark.

With five games remaining in the regular season, let’s look at a few storylines to monitor as the Cougars enter their most important stretch yet.

Can Kennard Davis step up with an increased role?

Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

As a sophomore at Southern Illinois last season, Kennard Davis carried a bigger load than anticipated for the Salukis. After starting point guard Elijah Elliot tore his ACL just five games into the season, someone needed to take on his playmaking responsibilities.

Rather than shying away from the opportunity, Davis embraced it. This became the catalyst for his development and a key reason he took a huge leap from his freshman year.

Davis finished the season averaging 34 minutes, 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists a game while shooting 38% from three. He also developed a strong reputation as a defender.

However, once he arrived in Provo, his role changed almost immediately. The Cougars were excited about what Davis could add, but the presence of Dybantsa, Wright, and Saunders meant they didn't need to rely on him in the same way.

His new role was expected to be a "three-and-D" wing that could help the group on both ends of the floor. That was a significant adjustment from how he was utilized by the Salukis.

It's no secret that this season has not gone how Davis would have hoped. He is shooting just 29% from three and 37% from the field. Although he has had flashes defensively, he has not been as consistent on that end either.

Despite his struggles, Saunders' injury gives Davis an opportunity to become a key contributor for BYU. He stepped up when his opportunity came last season at Southern Illinois. Can he step up again?

The circumstances, team dynamic, and competition level are completely different this time around, but now he has Dybantsa and Wright alongside him to carry the load.

During media availability early this week, Kevin Young shared his thoughts on how he'll handle the scoring load without Saunders. He had this to say about Davis.

"Kennard is playing a little bit more within himself, and I’m going to try to unlock him more. I think I’ve probably done him a disservice by trying to make him, you know, strictly a catch-and-shoot guy when he has a lot more to offer that I think we’re going to see a lot more of now." Kevin Young

At Southern Illinois, Davis did it all. He knocked down perimeter shots, scored in the midrange, drove to the rim, grabbed boards, dished out assists, and forced turnovers.

One other part of his game that stood out was his ability to get to the free throw line. He shot 103-135 (76%) from the charity stripe last season.

We haven't seen Davis at the line much in a BYU uniform. In his first 20 appearances, Davis was just 5-8. However, in his last three games, he is 13-14. He now sits at 18-22 (82%) on the year. Although he has struggled to make shots from the field consistently, he is finding other ways to score.

In that same three-game stretch, Davis is averaging 10.3 points a game. He averaged just 5.4 points in the 10 games prior. He has now scored in double figures in three of the last seven.

Davis’ increased free throw attempts are an interesting development, especially considering BYU ranks 111th in free throw percentage on KenPom. The Cougars have played many close games this season, some of which could have been won at the line.

With a bigger role now, the hope is that Davis begins to resemble the player he was last season. Fewer defensive lapses and improved three-point shooting alone could make a huge difference for BYU the rest of the way.

The emergence of Khadim Mboup

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In his first season at BYU, Khadim Mboup has seen his minutes fluctuate quite a bit. In some games, the Senegal native has hardly seen the floor, while in others he has played significant minutes.

He has also rotated between playing at the four and the five, depending on matchups.

Most recently, he logged a career-high 27 minutes against Baylor and grabbed a career-high-tying 10 rebounds in the game while playing at center.

Although his offensive game is still developing, one thing is clear: when he’s on the floor, Mboup is one of BYU’s best defenders. He also has a motor that can be a difference maker down the stretch.

On the season, he is averaging 4.8 rebounds per game. With Saunders out, that ranks third on the team behind Keita and Dybantsa.

BYU's offense has scored 80+ points in six of the last eight games. Currently ranked ninth in offensive efficiency on KenPom, scoring has not been an issue.

However, their defense has struggled in Big 12 play.

Mboup has already been a solid defender, but now he will be relied on even more in Saunders' absence.

Though his attempts have been limited, we've also seen Mboup try to stretch the floor. He is 2-9 from beyond the arc but continues to shoot with confidence.

If he can start making more threes, BYU will become even more difficult to guard.

We should continue to see Mboup play a bigger role down the stretch.

The Dybantsa-Wright Scoring Duo

Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Before Saunders' injury, BYU had arguably the best scoring trio in the country. Now, the Cougars may have the best scoring duo.

Dybantsa and Wright are averaging a combined 53.8 points a game over their last five.

Last week, Wright scored a then-career-high 30 points against his former team, Baylor. He followed that with a new career-high 39 points against Colorado.

Meanwhile, against Arizona, Dybantsa recorded his third 35+ point game in his last six. He now has five 35+ point games this season.

When those two are on the floor, BYU has a chance to compete with anyone in the country.

However, even with their impressive performances, the Cougars have still fallen short against top teams. Some of those losses came with Saunders playing as well.

One reason for the losses has been defensive lapses. Once a borderline top-10 defensive team, BYU has fallen to 47th. Despite their elite offense, defense has often let games slip away.

Beyond defensive discipline, BYU could benefit from more offensive contributions from others, including the bench.

Players like Boskovic, Kostic, and Mrus knocking down threes would space the floor and create more driving lanes for Dybantsa and Wright. We got a taste of that against Colorado, with Kostic and Mrus knocking down two triples each.

Bench points were important before Saunders' injury, but now they've become critical if BYU wants to pick up signature wins and find its footing heading into March Madness.