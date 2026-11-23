Time: Monday, November 23 at 3pm MT

Location: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, HI

TV: ESPN2

Radio: BYU Radio

Game 1 of the Southwest Maui Invitational is here. BYU will take on Washington and look to make a run in Hawaii to build a stronger resume for March Madness.

This is an interesting matchup between two teams that love to shoot threes but don't defend them particularly well. BYU plays a much faster tempo than Washington and is 1st in the country in fast break points per game, so the Cougars will look to push the pace and score in transition.

KenPom predicts an 86-77 win for the Cougars.

Washington's key players

The Huskies are a very experienced group. They have seven seniors on their roster and rank 1st in the country in D1 experience on KenPom, with an average of just under three years.

Although Washington is relatively balanced in scoring, the team features a core trio of players that BYU will need to focus on.

Steele Venters (F): Venters was a member of the 2020 recruiting class. After playing his first three seasons for Eastern Washington, he transferred to Gonzaga. However, he was sidelined for his first two years in Spokane due to a torn ACL and Achilles. Last year, he finally made his debut for the Bulldogs, averaging 5 points in 15 minutes across 27 games. Now finding his footing again at Washington, his third school in the state, he is the leading scorer for the Huskies at 16.8 points per game and is shooting a scorching 52.8% from three on 36 attempts.

LeJuan Watts (G): A familiar face for BYU, Watts spent last season at Texas Tech, where he averaged 11.8 points and 6 rebounds for the Red Raiders. He faced the Cougars twice last season, averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds, including a 20-point night in an 84-71 win in Lubbock. Now Watts is also at his third school in the state of Washington and is the second-leading scorer for the Huskies at 14.3 points. He also leads the team in rebounds at 6.5 per game and adds 3.3 assists.

Nikola Dzepina (F): Now in his second season at Washington, the big man from Serbia is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. Dzepina joined the program mid-year last season and played only 11 minutes a game, but now he has a much bigger role as a starter. Though he doesn't shoot at a high clip, he has the ability to stretch the floor and knock down triples. This past summer, Dzepina was teammates with Petar Ostojic on the U20 Serbian national team, where they won silver at FIBA's U20 EuroBasket.

What to watch for

A shootout from three

Through the first five games, it's clear that three-point shooting is a core part of BYU's identity. The Cougars are 52nd in the country in three-point attempt rate (48.1%), with 39.7% of their points coming from beyond the arc. They are also 15th in three-point percentage, shooting a blistering 41.8% on the season. They jump to 6th when looking at just teams with at least 150 three-point attempts, which makes that percentage even more impressive on such high volume.

Washington takes its three-point identity to another level. This team lives and dies by the three ball. The Huskies are 2nd in the country in both three-point attempt rate and percentage of points that come from threes. A whopping 57% of their field goal attempts and 46.1% of their points come from beyond the arc. On the flip side, Washington is ranked 365th, dead last in the country, in total two-point attempts this season and 360th in two-point attempts per game.

If the triples aren't falling for the Huskies, this could be a long game for them. Opponents are shooting 34.3% from three against BYU, so the Cougars will need to make defending the perimeter the top priority and try to force Washington into the paint. Washington is shooting 37% from deep, and with how many threes the team takes, BYU cannot afford to be caught flat-footed on the perimeter.

Opponents are shooting 33.7% from three against Washington, so BYU will look to take advantage there as well.

Rob Wright's injury status

In addition to hitting threes at a high clip, BYU has been shooting well inside the arc. The Cougars rank 5th in the country in two-point percentage (66.7%), with 39.1% of their field goal attempts coming at the rim. Rob Wright has been a big reason for that, so his availability is something to monitor.

Wright didn't play in BYU's last game against Northern Colorado due to a lower-body injury. When asked about his status for the Washington game in a recent interview with college basketball analyst Andy Katz, Kevin Young said, "We're keeping an around the clock eye on him, trying to get him to where he can go. We'll see where that lands."

How will both teams handle a tougher test?

The big question mark around the Huskies is the competition they've faced so far. Through four games, they have played three teams (Colgate, Mississippi Valley State, Utah Tech) with an average KenPom ranking of 284th, along with a non-D1 opponent. They have yet to play a team ranked higher than 251st.

At 25th in KenPom, BYU will by far be Washington's biggest test yet. Washington was supposed to play Utah on November 14, but due to flight issues related to the FAA ground stoppage, the game was postponed to December 5.

Although the Cougars have had a tougher schedule up to this point, they haven't played too many difficult opponents either. Their competition has had an average KenPom ranking of 186th, though they opened the season against Ohio State, which is currently 39th. At 88th in KenPom, Washington will be the second-highest-rated opponent BYU has faced this year.

The Southwest Maui Invitational should teach us more about this BYU team. Can the Cougars' elite offense continue against better competition? They will hope to pick up a few quality wins in the event to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

BYU will face the winner or loser of the Clemson/Ole Miss matchup in the next game of the event.