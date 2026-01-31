Score Prediction for No. 13 BYU Basketball at No. 14 Kansas

On Saturday afternoon, no. 13 BYU will take on no. 14 Kansas at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. The Cougars are looking for their first marquee win in Big 12 play. BYU is 2-0 against Kansas since joining the Big 12.

This game will come down to BYU's ability to manufacture defensive stops. The Jayhawks rank 32nd in offensive efficiency. Kansas is better on the defensive end than they are on the offensive end - they rank 15th nationally in defensive efficiency.

If BYU is unable to generate consistent stops, they will not escape Phog Allen Fieldhouse with another win.

Meanwhile, the Cougars are looking to bounce back after a narrow loss to no. 1 Arizona at home. The Cougars haven't lost back-to-back games all season and we don't expect that to change on Saturday. BYU true freshman superstar was less efficient against Arizona than he has been throughout the season. After his worst came of the season against Texas Tech, Dybantsa bounced back by scoring a career high 43 points against Utah.

We expect Dybantsa to have another bounceback game and lead the Cougars to a marquee victory.

BYU 80 | Kansas 78

Kevin Young Says BYU Needs a Big Win in the Big 12

The Cougars have a chance for a big bounce-back win on Saturday when they take on no. 14 Kansas in Kansas. While BYU was able to tally multiple marquee wins in non-conference play, the Cougars' resume lacks marquee wins in conference play. BYU head coach Kevin Young stressed the importance of winning a big game in Big 12 play.

When asked if he is concerned about the dangers of over-emphasizing one game in conference play, Coach Young said he's not concerned about that.

"No," Coach Young said in response. "We just worry about doing what we have to do. I think our guys are mature...It's just, it's a game. They're good, we're good. They have a good player, players, we have a good player and players, and it's just, you know, it's what you want. You want to play in games that matter and are meaningful and you want people to watch, you know, we want that... it's a Big 12 game to your point, we need to go win because we need a big win in the Big 12 and, and all that, but that doesn't make everything I just said not true either. So I think I kind of see it both ways."

The Cougars and the Jayhawks will be the center of the college basketball world on Saturday.

How to Watch BYU at Kansas

This game will be broadcast on ESPN. It will tipoff at 2:30 PM Mountain Time.

Time: 2:30 PM Mountain Time

Date: Saturday, January 31st, 2025

Channel: ESPN

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

College GameDay to Feature BYU at Kansas

Last Saturday, ESPN announced their plans to go to Kansas to feature BYU at Kansas on College GameDay. BYU-Kansas will feature two of the top true freshmen in college basketball in AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.

Dybantsa and Peterson were the top two recruits in the 2025 class, and they are projected to be two of the top three picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Dybantsa and Peterson will draw all the headlines in this game, but most important, the game at Kansas gives BYU another chance to improve its resume and NCAA Tournament seeding.

