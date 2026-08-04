10 BYU Freshmen Ready to Make Noise in Fall Camp

The BYU football program kicks off the first practice of Fall Camp on Wednesday. There are a handful of freshmen that could contribute right away, and there's another handful that will find themselves in the two-deep for week one. In this article, we will highlight 10 freshmen that are ready to make during Fall Camp.

10. Brody Laga - K

There's a chance that BYU's starting kick returned home from his mission just a few months ago. It's rare for BYU to sign a kicker on a scholarship, but that's what they did with Brody Laga before his mission. BYU special teams coordinator Justin Ena mentioned Laga's return at the conclusion of Spring Camp.

We give Matthias Dunn the edge over Laga in this one, but it's worth keeping an eye on Brody Laga.

9. Devaughn Eka - RB

BYU brings back the best running back in the Big 12 in veteran LJ Martin. As long as Martin is healthy, he will get the lion's share of the carries. Behind Martin, there are depth concerns.

Sione Moa has dealth with injuries in both of his years at BYU. If either Martin or Moa gets banged up, true freshman Devaughn Eka could be asked to play a role for the BYU offense. He will compete against returning contributor Preston Rex for the third-string running back reps. In some seasons, BYU has needed four or five running backs. Eka will play in some capacity in 2026. The scope of his role is to be determined in Fall Camp.

Eka enrolled at BYU in January after a standout career at Lehi High School.

8. Kennan Pula - S

Kennan Pula changed his jersey number from no. 25 to no. 7 before Fall Camp. Pula, who was signed as an athlete that could play safety or wide receiver, will start his BYU career at safety. Pula is part of an experienced safety room that includes Faletau Satuala, Raider Damuni, and Tommy Prassas. Still, Pula is talented enough to carve out a role for himself in 2026.

We expect Pula to see his role grow as the year progresses.

True freshman Kennan Pula intercepts Treyson Bourguet.



Pula went viral last fall for an acrobatic interception in the state playoffs. His twin brother Jaron Pula is a wide receiver for BYU. pic.twitter.com/F6JzdZUU0K — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

7. Jordyn Criss - CB

The BYU cornerback room has some depth concerns, and redshirt freshman Jordyn Criss could alleviate those concerns. The Texas native made a few standout plays in spring. His most notable play came against the first-team offense when he stepped in front of a Bear Bachmeier pass for what probably should have been an interception. Instead it slipped through Criss' hands.

Criss is competing for the backup cornerback spot. If he is ready to contribute, BYU will be much more equipped to handle the bumps and bruises of a season.

6. Bott Mulitalo - OL

In an ideal world, BYU won't need four-star true freshman Bott Mulitalo to start right away at tackle. Mulitalo is one of the best, if not the best, athletes along the offensive line. He is a future starter for BYU. However, he is still learning the offensive tackle position after converting from defensive tackle last season at Lone Peak High School.

Still, Mulitalo may hear his name called if either one of Andrew Gentry or Paki Finau goes down with an injury. Tracking the progress of Mulitalo will be an important storyline in Fall Camp.

5. Ulavai Fetuli - DL

2026 is an important year for redshirt freshman Ulavai Fetuli. Fetuli, a defensive tackle, is part of an experienced defensive line with three redshirt seniors ahead of him: Keanu Tanuvasa, Justin Kirkland, and Anisi Purcell.

Fetuli can cement himself as a 2027 starter with a productive 2026 campaign. Fetuli played limited snaps as a true freshman in 2026. He has flashed potential in camp settings, so we expect him to end up in the two-deep alongside the three veterans.

4. Siosiua Latu-Finau - OL

Going into camp, we project Siosiua Latu-Finau as the backup left tackle in 2026. The redshirt freshman flipped his commitment from Stanford to BYU and signed with the Cougars in December of 2024. Now with a year of experience under his belt, Latu-Finau will push for a spot in the two-deep.

BYU's offensive line pipeline is filling up with blue-chip talent. Latu-Finau has the chance to emerge as a future contributor in 2026 once some of the vetern offensve linemen graduate.

3. Braxton Lindsey - DE

True freshman Braxton Lindsey was a standout in Spring Camp. The former four-star prospect enrolled in January and filled in for Nusi Taumoepeau who was recovering from an offseason surgery. Lindsey flashed his potential and a frame that is college ready.

Kellly Poppinga warned that Lindsey's position is one of the most complicated in the BYU defense, so it's unfair to place too many expectations on him right away. Still, we expect him to grow into a larger role as the season progresses and he gets comfortable with BYU's scheme.

True freshman defensive end Braxton Lindsey gets in the backfield.



Kelly Poppinga mentioned Lindsey as as a freshman that has stood out. pic.twitter.com/SNbhBUtzVG — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

2. Jaron Pula - WR

BYU needs a freshman or two to be ready to play right away. Jaron Pula might be the most physically gifted of the four true freshmen wide receivers on BYU's roster. Pula was a four-star prospect in the 2026 class with offers from all over the country.

He was a little banged up at the start of Spring Camp, so he wasn't able to participate as much in the team portions of practice. By the end of camp, he was getting some second-team reps. Pula has college size already and he is a smooth operater. If he can learn the playbook and earn Fesi Sitake's trust, he will be too physically gifted to keep on the sideline.

First look at four-star wide receiver Jaron Pula. Pula enrolled in January with his twin Kennan Pula who will play safety.



Pula's ceiling is as high as an wide receiver on BYU's roster. pic.twitter.com/GGy02Fv7nL — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

1. Legend Glasker - WR

Legend Glasker could push for a starting job as a true freshman. The former Lehi High School prospect was really impressive in Spring Camp. It's unfair to place too many expectations on a true freshman, but given the attrition at wide receiver, BYU needs Glasker to be ready right away. If the spring is any indication, Glasker will be ready to answer the call.

BYU needs to be able to stretch defenses vertically, and that's where Glasker could carve out a role for himself. Glasker is one of the fastest players on the roster. In spring, he was consistently getting behind the defense. If Glasker proves that he is strong enough to beat veteran cornerbacks at the line of scrimmage, he will play a big role right away.

Perfectly-thrown deep shot from Treyson Bourguet to Legend Glasker.



The true freshman wide receiver continues to make plays. pic.twitter.com/0ycUYUNdyB — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

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