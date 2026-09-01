8 True Freshmen Crack BYU's Initial Depth Chart

It's game week for the BYU football program. On Monday, BYU released the first depth chart of the 2026 season. Excluding the specialists, eight true freshmen appeared on the depth chart. In this article, we'll breakdown each freshman and chart their path to playing time in 2026.

8. Jaron Pula - WR

According to Fesi Sitake, Jaron Pula was limited in Fall Camp. Despite his lack of reps, Pula earned a spot on the depth chart as a third-string wide receiver. Being on the depth chart is a nod to his raw talent that will certainly show up at some point in his career. The former four-star wide receiver was coveted by the biggest names in the sport for a reason: he's supremely talented.

He has good size, runs fluid routes, has strong hands, and can do damage after the catch. He didn't get enough reps to see the field in the first half of the season, but by the end of the year, Pula could start to see some game action, potentially. He might be too talented to keep off the field once he learns the playbook and gels with Bear Bachmeier.

7. Terrance Saryon - WR

Terrance Saryon improved a lot between Spring Camp and Fall Camp. At the end of camp, Fesi Sitake noted that Saryon is one of the best players on the roster with the ball in his hands. Saryon is still learning the playbook and that will keep him out of the rotation to start the season. However, his skillset is unique enough to carve out a role for himself in the offense. Keep an eye on Saryon as the year progresses, especially if injuries impact the wide receiver room.

Treyson Bourguet finds Terrance Saryon for the score on the final play of practice. pic.twitter.com/Za3UiPqDgf — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 21, 2026

6. Enoch Watson - QB

Enoch Watson goes into the 2026 season as the third-string quarterback. The Arizona native showed flashes of his potential throughout camp. He is an accurate passer that can pick up yards with his legs as well. Aaron Roderick is very high on his potential. As long as BYU's quarterbacks stay healthy, Watson will be a depth piece in 2026.

Legend Glasker gets behind Crew Clark in 1-on-1 drills.



Glasker consistently got behind the defense in Spring Camp. Nice placement from freshman QB Enoch Watson on this throw. pic.twitter.com/wYWucHQRMH — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 5, 2026

5. David Tangilanu - DT

David Tangilanu signed with BYU back in 2023 as a defensive end. After his mission, he joined the program as a defensive tackle. The true freshman from California earned some second-team reps in Fall Camp, and he earned a few shoutouts from upperclassmen. He is listed as a third-string defensive tackle. We expect him to play a handful of snaps as a reserve.

4. Braxton Lindsey - DE

Four-star Braxton Lindsey is listed as a third-string linebacker, but we expect him to play some first-team snaps in 2026. Lindsey is a gifted pass rusher, and we expect BYU to use him as a pass-rush specialist to start his career. Similar to Nusi Taumoepeau in 2025, Linsdey could see his role grow as the season progresses.

3. Bott Mulitalo - OL

Bott Mulitalo is still new to offensive tackle. Despite his inexperience, Mulitalo has locked down the backup right tackle position. Mulitalo will spend this year learning the playbook and perfecting his technique. We expect him to compete for a starting tackle spot in 2027. If injuries impact the tackle spot, he will be thrust into game action as a true freshman.

For a player like Bott, the season opener is a great opportunity to get some game reps once BYU builds a comfortable lead.

2. Kennan Pula - S

Four-star true freshman Kennan Pula has emerged as the next safety in line behind veterans Faletau Satuala, Raider Damuni, and Tommy Prassas. We expect Pula to play quite a bit in 2026. He earned a reputation as a ball-hawking safety in high school, but it was his physicality that stood out to us in camp. Pula has great size and he isn't afraid to initiate contact.

Pula is one of the better athletes on the roster and his ceiling is sky high. He has the potential to be a long-term starter at safety in the future.

1. Legend Glasker - WR

Legend Glasker is the only true freshman listed as a starter on BYU's depth chart. The former Lehi standout made enough plays to rise the depth chart and earn the trust of BYU's staff. Glasker was named a starter at wide receiver alongside Kyler Kasper and Jojo Phillips.

Glasker is one of the fastest players on the roster and he is manages to create separation with high-level routes. What stands out the most, in the opinion of this author, is his skill with the ball in the air. Glasker has a way of tracking the flight of the ball, positioning himself between the defender and the destination of the ball, and making tough catches.

Perfect ball from Bear Bachmeier to true freshman Legend Glasker. Bachmeier put it where only Glasker could get it. pic.twitter.com/gnhEYhAOSh — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

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