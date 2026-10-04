5 Overreactions to BYU's Gritty Road Win Over TCU

On a rainy Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas, no. 10 BYU escaped with a gritty 17-10 win over TCU. It was BYU's first win over TCU in Fort Worth since 2006. In this article, we're outlining our six overreactions to BYU's win.

Style Points Don't Matter in a Game Like This

Right before halftime, the ESPN broadcast went to the halftime crew to preview the halftime show. The crew questioned whether BYU's offense looked like a College Football Playoff team.

Now is not the time to worry about style points, and it's way too early to be worrying about the perception of the College Football Playoff committee.

BYU's win was not pretty. In fact, it was flat out ugly. But on a rainy night where BYU couldn't get anyting going in the passing game, the win column was the only stat that mattered.

Contrary to the narrative created by the College Football Playoff committee, playoff teams win ugly too. Last season, Indiana needed a miracle to beat a mediocre Penn State team. Alabama needed a fourth quarter comeback to beat a South Carolina squad. Then there's Oklahoma who needed the referees to make an incorrect call to beat Auburn.

Unpredictability makes college great. The Cougars lost star running back LJ Martin to injury in the first half. Then, starters Isaiah Glasker and Cannon DeVries left the game due to injury. This was a game about survival, and BYU passed the test.

In some ways, this game reminded us of BYU's win over Utah in 2024. It had been 18 years since BYU had beaten Utah up in Rice Eccles Stadium. Even though BYU was much better than Utah that season, the Cougars needed a game-winning field goal to win that night.

Sometimes it's hard to win in a place where you haven't won in 20 years. On top of that, TCU was extremely motivated coming into this game. Between facing a motivated TCU squad on the road, the weather, and the injuries, style points go out the window.

Aaron Roderick Was Right

Aaron Roderick's play calling was ultra conservative in the rainy conditions. Throughout most of the game, it prevented the Cougars from effectively moving the football. However, Aaron Roderick's strategy proved to be a winning one on Saturday night.

BYU's defense held TCU's offense in check throughout most of the night. Roderick knew that. Instead of being aggressive, particularly on long third downs, Roderick opted to play it safe and protect the football.

While that strategy did put BYU's defense in some tough spots, the Cougars managed to avoid catastrophic mistakes.

BYU's Pass Rush Looked Like a Playoff Team

We had questions about BYU's pass rush during the bye week. The Cougars answered those questions in a big way against TCU. BYU had four sacks, all of which came on third down to get the ball back to the BYU offense.

Even when BYU wasn't getting home, they were making Jaden Craig uncomfortable. On the fourth down pass that was intercepted by Faletau Satuala, it was Isaiah Glasker's pressure that forced the errant throw.

It was mostly new faces that got after the quarterback. Nusi Taumoepeau had his first sack of the season. True freshman Braxton Lindsey had the first sack of his career, and Jake Clifton had his first sack in a BYU uniform.

For the first time this season, BYU's pass rush looked like a playoff team. That is significant because the pass rush has been one of the few deficincies since 2024. If BYU can consistenly generate pressure on quarterbacks, the Cougars are capable of beating any team on their schedule.

Injuries Haven't Derailed the Season Yet...But They Could

The injuries are piling up for the BYU football team. Raider Damuni, Sione Moa, and Siale Esera haven't been available the last few games. Andrew Gentry's absence was felt against TCU - Gentry will be out for most of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

Against the Horned Frogs, LJ Martin left with an injury and did not return. Same goes for Isaiah Glasker and Cannon DeVries.

Injuries haven't derailed the season yet, but they could. BYU's depth is being tested at a myriad of positions. We haven't heard in

Bear Bachmeier is Truly a Rare Breed

Bear Bachmeier did not have his best game against TCU. In fact, it was the worst passing output of his career. Bachmeier was 11/24 for 68 passing yards. His previous career low came in his BYU debut against Portland State. Bachmeier had 97 passing yards in that game but he only played in the first half.

Even though it wasn't pretty, it was one of the most impressive showings of Bachmeier's career. Bachmeier put the offense on his back when the Cougars needed him the most.

When the Cougars got the ball left with eight minutes remaining in the game, they were clinging to a 10-7 lead. Up to that point of the game, BYU's longest drive was a 32-yard drive that ended in a field goal.

With 72 yards to go, Bachmeier and the offense took the field. On the only long touchdown drive of the night, Bachmeier had runs of 8, 9, 10, and 21 yards. On the run that put the game away, Bachmeier dragged TCU defenders into the end zone for the score.

Oh my goodness Bear Bachmeier will not be denied 🤯



📺 ESPN x @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/x5ZLHq3OyN — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) October 4, 2026

Bachmeier is truly a rare breed. He is just a winner. When the fourth quarter comes around, he finds ways to making winning plays. With the win, Bachmeier improved to 16-2 as BYU's starting quarterback. He is undefeated against unranked teams, and he is undefeated against every team not named Texas Tech.

BYU has a special player running the offense, and his teammates know it. BYU players held Bachmeier in the air like a rockstar surfing the crowd to celebrate the winner. Bachmeier is truly one of a kind, and it's not just because he wears the number 47.

OUR GUY BEAR pic.twitter.com/LiG6yPEHr5 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 4, 2026

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