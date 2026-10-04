5 Stats That Show Just How Ugly BYU’s Win Over TCU Was

On Saturday night, BYU won an ugly game on a rainy night in Fort Worth, Texas. First and foremost, it's important to note how important it is for great teams to win ugly games. Not every game is going to look pretty, especially a road game in wet conditions. Great teams find ways to win even when they don't play their best. That's exactly what BYU did.

As Rodney Dangerfield eloquently conveyed, "If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so is ugliness." And this game, it sure was ugly. In fact, the unsightly nature of this win can actually be quantified. In this article, we're highlighting the five stats that show just how ugly this game really was.

1. 0% Explosive Pass Rate

An explosive pass is defined as a completion that generates 15 yards or more. Against TCU, BYU's explosive pass rate was 0%. BYU had just one pass play of more than 10 yards, a 13-yard pass from Bear Bachmeier to Kyler Kasper.

The Cougars were one of the most explosive offenses in college football coming into this game. That went out the window on a rainy night in Fort Worth. As a team, BYU generated explosive plays 8.3% of the time.

2. 62 passing yards

Against TCU, Bear Bachmeier threw for just 62 passing yards. It was the lowest passing output in a BYU win since the New Mexico Bowl in 2022. In that game, BYU had a running back playing quarterback - literally. After leading the Cougars to a win in the New Mexico Bowl, Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters switched to running back.

62 passing yards is the lowest passing output in Bear Bachmeier's career. The only other game where he threw for less than 100 yards was in his BYU debut against Portland State. In that game, Bachmeier sat out the second half.

BYU's win over TCU was only the second win when throwing for less than 100 yards in a win in program history. To win a game like that against a team like TCU that has had BYU's number in Fort Worth is worth celebrating.

No. 10 BYU had 62 pass yards in their 17-10 win over TCU on Saturday, the second-fewest for the Cougars in a win in program history.



Prior to Saturday, the last time BYU won a game when throwing for fewer than 100 pass yards was the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. pic.twitter.com/flaavVArOp — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 4, 2026

While the passing game was out of sync in the wet conditions, Bear Bachmeier was still the most important player on offense against the Horned Frogs. Bachmeier carried the offense on his back on BYU's long touchdown drive. According to Cougar Football Archive, this was the fourth time a BYU QB has thrown for 62 or fewer yards while throwing 24 or more times. It was the first time BYU had won one of those contests.

Only the fourth time a BYU QB has thrown 24+ times and had 62 or fewer passing yards.



This would be the first time they’ve won a game doing so. — Cougar Football Archive (@BYUstatsMAN) October 4, 2026

3. 216 yards

BYU's offense generated 216 yards of total offense against TCU. We have a database that goes back to 2001. We couldn't find another BYU win in which the Cougars totaled only 216 yards of offense. According the Sean Walker, 216 yards are the fewest in a win since 1986 when BYU beat Hawaii in 1986.

BYU's 216 yards of offense in a 17-10 win over TCU are the fewest in a win since a 10-3 victory at Hawaii in 1986. — Sean Walker (@ActuallyDSW) October 4, 2026

4. 21.3% available yards gained

BYU's offense gained 29% of available yards against TCU. For context, BYU was gaining 65% of available yards in non-garbage time heading into this game.

Before BYU's 72-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, BYU had gained only 21.3% of available yards. The longest drive of the night had been a 32-yard drive that resulted in a BYU field goal.

5. 5 false starts

BYU's offensive line was flagged for five false starts against TCU. After the game, Kalani Sitake's comments suggested TCU may have been disconcerting signals. That's significant because, if true, TCU could have been flagged since that is against the rules.

Regardless, BYU was flagged for five false start penalties that stalled multiple drives. Five false starts is too many for a team with conference championship aspirations.

On a night where BYU gained 216 yards, they also had 35 yards of offensive penalties. In other words, BYU's penalties wiped out 16% of BYU's total yards.

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