5 Things We Learned From BYU's Blowout Win Over Utah Tech

The BYU football program kicked off the 2026 season with a 63-7 blowout win over Utah Tech on Saturday night. Utah Tech was outmatched in this game, but there were still important things to takeaway from the season opener. Here are five things we learned.

1. Legend Glasker's Talent Translated to the Games

No outlet has been higher on true freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker than we have. Coming out of Spring Camp, we said Glasker looked like the next big thing at wide receiver. We have seen Glasker make numerous plays in numerous camp settings. We have said that he will be a star at BYU.

And even to us, Glasker's debut was surprising. It's very, very rare for a true freshman to look as fluid and dynamic as Glasker did in his debut. He looked like he was operating at a different speed in his first game.

Glasker's first career touch went for a touchdown. He took a jet sweep and carved through the Utah Tech defense for the score.

His second career touch? Another touchdown. Glasker took a screen pass 26 yards for the score. Similar to the jet sweep, Glasker carved through the defense. He made avoiding the defense look like a walk in the park.

the kid can ball 😎



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/f0qn1RV3EY — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 6, 2026

His third and final touchdown flashed one of his unique skills that he showed in camp: an ability to adjust to the ball in the air and make tough catches. Bear Bachmeier's longest completion of the day was a play-action pass to Legend Glasker. Glasker beat double coverage, adjusting to the Bachmeier throw, and used his athleticism to find the end zone again.

A star has been born in Provo and his name is Legend Glasker.

Rewatching the BYU game and Legend Glasker is a SUPERSTAR 🤯 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 6, 2026

2. The Competition Was Terrible...But The Defense Can Suffocate Offenses

BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga made his debut against Utah Tech. Poppinga had big shoes to fill when Jay Hill left for Michigan, and while the competition was poor, it's hard to argue with Poppinga's results.

The BYU defense forced a turnover on the first play of the game, as Therrian Alexander III snagged an overthrow before it hit the turf.

The Cougars allowed Utah Tech to gain just 11% of available yards in the first half before the starters left the game. They allowed just one first down, and they forced a total of three turnovers.

Hard to ask for a better debut from Kelly Poppinga.



Utah Tech had one drive of more than three plays. pic.twitter.com/KPdmAmaaJq — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) September 6, 2026

Poppinga's defense will face a much tougher task next week against Arizona, but as far as debuts go, Poppinga passed with flying colors. He was particularly dialed in on third downs. Utah Tech was 0/6 on third downs in the first half.

Good defenses can take over games and suffocate offenses. The defense flashed that capability on Saturday

3. Cannon DeVries is a Weapon as a Returner

The return game was a major question mark going into this season. BYU needed to replace 2025 return specialists Cody Hagen and Parker Kingston. Cannon DeVries proved he can replace their production with only three returns.

DeVries fielded two punts and picked up 73 punt return yards, including his longest punt return of 46 yards.

Then, DeVries took the second half kickoff to the house. DeVries fielded the kick in his own end zone, then made multiple tacklers miss on his way to the end zone. DeVries is going to be a weapon in the return game for BYU.

4. Tommy Prassas and Kennan Pula Are Going to Be in the Spotlight

BYU starting safety Raider Damuni left the game in the first half with an injury. After the game, Kalani Sitake said BYU is hoping for "miracle" when the MRI results come back. Damuni was carried off the field, unable to put any weight on the injury.

While nothing is official yet, it looks like the BYU defense will be without Damuni for the time being. That will put a spotlight on safeties Tommy Prassas and Kennan Pula.

Prassas missed most of the 2025 season due to injury. He played a lot of snaps as a true freshman in 2024. Kennan Pula is a true freshman from Lone Peak High School. The former four-star recruit was a standout in Fall Camp. We would expect Prassas to slide into the starting lineup against Arizona.

5. Kendal Wall Delivered on the Hype

Defensive end Kendal Wall was a standout in Fall Camp. His camp performance translated to the game. Wall had four tackles, including numerous defensive stops. Wall was moved from defensive tackle to defensive end before Spring Camp, and that move is already paying dividends. Wall is in his second year in the program and he has the potential to be an impact player.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.