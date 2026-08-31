What BYU’s Initial Depth Chart Signals Ahead of Kickoff

On Monday, the BYU football program unveiled the first depth chart of the 2026 season. For a team that returns as many starters as BYU, there weren't too many surprises on the initial depth chart. In this article, we'll walk through the depth chart, what it signaled, and what it means as BYU gets ready to kickoff the 2026 season.

Legend Glasker Won a Starting Job as a True Freshman

True freshman Legend Glasker was named an outright starter at wide receiver. Glasker seized the opportunity when players like Parker Kingston and Cody Hagen left the program unexpectedly. Glasker was named a starter alongside Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper.

Originally when we watched Glasker in Spring Camp, we tried to signal that he was making a lot of plays without putting too many expectations on him as a true freshman. By the end of Spring Camp, it was impossible not to place some expectations on him based on the amount of plays he was making every practice. Glasker looked like the next big thing for BYU at that position.

That momentum from the spring carried into Fall Camp as Glasker worked his way up the depth chart. Glasker is a speciall talent, and he will get to put his talent on display this Saturday against Utah Tech. He brings a unique skillset to the wide receiver room and we expect BYU to put a lot on his plate right away.

Perfect ball from Bear Bachmeier to true freshman Legend Glasker. Bachmeier put it where only Glasker could get it. pic.twitter.com/gnhEYhAOSh — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

After Fall Camp, we caught up with wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. Sitake praised the true freshman and said his ability to master the playbook stood out. "Most importantly, he has really digested the playbook, unlike any true freshman I've ever had," Sitake said. "I mean the defense will say it every time a deep ball went his way, he did a great job of of coming down with it and making a big play. He's so talented, he's so gifted physically. He's humble. He's got a great balance of confidence but humility at the same time...sometimes you question when the bullets are live with these true freshmen and they're under the lights or in the stadium, how they're going to respond, and I have no doubt in my mind Legend's going to be just fine."

Learn the Name: Jake Clifton

BYU's linebackers have received a lot of praise throughout the offseasonn and for good reason. The Cougars returned proven veterans and added the top linebacker in the transfer portal: Cade Uluave.

BYU added another experienced linebacker in Kansas State transfer Jake Clifton. Clifton signed with less fanfare as he had recently returned home from his mission. Prior to his mission, Clifton played a big role in a good Kansas State defense.

Kansas State transfer Jake Clifton had a nice day, stopping Terrance Saryon on third down.



Clifton returned home from his mission last year and entered the transfer portal in January pic.twitter.com/PJsdMh4bA1 — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 19, 2026

Clifton was a standout in Fall Camp and on the first depth chart, he was named a co-starter with Siale Esera. After one of our camp observation windows, we said the following about Clifton. "At this point, it's going to be hard to keep Kansas State transfer linebacker Jake Clifton off the field. Yes, BYU is loaded at linebacker. Yes, you want Isaiah Glasker and Cade Uluave on the field as much as possible. Still, Clifton is going to carve out a role for himself. Clifton has a big frame and he moves really well. He is a sound tackler that always finds himself around the football. Clifton was a starter for Kansas State before his mission, and he's looked like a player that hasn't skipped a beat."

Clifton is going to play a lot for new defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga.

The Blue-Chip Talent is Showing Up on the Depth Chart

It wasn't long ago that BYU went multiple years in a row without signing a four-star recruit. BYU's recruiting has significantly improved since entering the Big 12 and the blue-chip talent is starting to show up on the depth chart.

Of the players that were named starters, 13 of them were blue-chip recruits (according to at least one recruiting service) either in high school or when they signed with BYU out of the transfer portal :

Bear Bachmeier LJ Martin Kyler Kasper Paki Finau Andrew Gentry Walker Lyons Roger Saleapaga Hunter Clegg Tausili Akana Cade Uluave Siale Esera Raider Damuni Faletau Satuala

There is blue-chip talent scattered across the depth chart in backup roles as well .

Tiger Bachmeier Jaron Pula Bott Mulitalo Nusi Taumoepeau Braxton Lindsey Kennan Pula

It's not just about blue-chip talent, either. Some of BYU's best players were three-star recruits that have developed into potential all-conference selections. Bruce Mitchell, Evan Johnson, Isaiah Glasker, and Keanu Tanuvasa fit that description. BYU is fielding its most talented roster in a long time, and it all started on the recruiting trail.

A Heavy Dose of Tight Ends

Ever since Spring Camp, Aaron Roderick has maintained that BYU tight ends Roger Saleapaga and Walker Lyons are two of BYU's best players. Roderick's comments were validated by our observations in camp: Bear Bachmeier looked for Lyons and Saleapaga a lot.

Perfect throw from Bear Bachmeier to Roger Saleapaga. The Bachmeier-Saleapaga connection has been strong dating back to Spring Camp. pic.twitter.com/GX57F4kFwi — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

BYU is going to feature the tight ends a lot, and we believe it will make BYU harder to defend than they were in 2024 and 2025. BYU is going to be able to run the football, so defenses will have to account for that. In the past, however, BYU has played tight ends that were mostly run blockers, so defenses could key on tight end personnel at times. Saleapaga and Lyons can do both. BYU will be able to run the ball with them on the field, and they can punish defenses through the air when they load the box.

It wouldn't be surprising to see a tight end lead BYU in receiving in 2026.

Making Sense of the Front Seven

BYU listed five positions that will be tasked with getting after the quarterback. Obviously, BYU isn't going to rush five players on every snap, so it's a signal that BYU will give quarterbacks a lot of different looks in the box.

Hunter Clegg, for example, could get after the quarterback or drop into coverage. The same goes for Tausili Akana. BYU will be multiple up front, but it's safe to expect at least two defensive tackles on the field at any given time. Some combination of Keanu Tanuvasa, Justin Kirkland, and Anisi Purcell will almost always be on the field. If only one of them is on the field, the a bigger defensive end/defensive tackle hybrid like Viliami Po'uha and Bodie Schoonover will be on the field.

Regardless of how this unit lines up, they need to be able to pressure the quarterback. The talent is there, now it's time to see how Kelly Poppinga utilizes his weapons.

A Name That Didn't Make the Cut

Jonathan Kabeya, who played a lot at nickel for BYU last season, is not listed on the depth chart. That's not because Kabeya has fallen out of the rotation. Kabeya missed Fall Camp due to injury. In the past when an injured player is not listed on the depth chart, it can signal that it might be a long time before that player is back on the field.

Using that same logic, it is good news that Nusi Taumoepeau is listed on the depth chart. Taumoepeau didn't suit up for the media observations of practice in the last few weeks. BYU needs Taumoepeau to be healthy. When he is 100%, he is BYU's most dynamic pass rusher.

BYU Has a Clear Top Five at Offensive Line

Some BYU fans may forget that going into the 2025 season, BYU listed several co-starters along the offensive line. Throughout the season, BYU rotated multiple players in at the guard spots. This year, there is a clear starting five:

Paki Finau (left tackle) Sonny Makasini (left guard) Bruce Mitchell (center) Kyle Sfarcioc (right guard) Andrew Gentry (right tackle)

The experience of this group stands out. Four out of five have started games for BYU. The only one that hasn't - Washington transfer Paki Finau - started games for Washington last season.

BYU Prioritized Speed at Kick Return

BYU listed Legend Glasker and Evan Johnson as co-starters at kick return. New special teams coordinator Justin Ena clearly prioritized speed and big-play ability at that spot. Glasker and Johnson are two of the fastest, if not the very fastest, players on the team.

The only problem is injury risk. Both Jonson and Glasker are starters for BYU, and the upside of an explosive kick return would not outweigh the downside of getting hurt on a return. It appears BYU will roll the dice and let the fastest players return kicks.

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